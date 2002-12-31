Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома By the Waters of Babylon

By the Waters of Babylon

Various Artists

Meridian Records  • Музыка мира  • 2002

1

Let the Heavens Rejoice

Martin OxenhamLee WardThomas GouldNathaniel BoydPatrick Craig

2:43

2

In Them Hath He Set a Tabernacle

Martin OxenhamLee WardThomas GouldNathaniel BoydPatrick Craig

3:11

3

Thou, O Lord God

Martin OxenhamLee WardThomas GouldNathaniel BoydPatrick Craig

6:01

4

I Believe It

Martin OxenhamLee WardThomas GouldNathaniel BoydPatrick Craig

4:52

5

When the Lord Turned Again

Martin OxenhamLee WardThomas GouldNathaniel BoydPatrick Craig

3:42

6

I Will Lift Up Mine Eyes Unto the Hills

Martin OxenhamLee WardThomas GouldNathaniel BoydPatrick Craig

5:04

7

Out of the Deep Have I Called

Martin OxenhamLee WardThomas GouldNathaniel BoydPatrick Craig

6:02

8

If the Lord Himself Had Not Been on Our Side

Martin OxenhamLee WardThomas GouldNathaniel BoydPatrick Craig

2:45

9

By the Waters of Babylon

Martin OxenhamLee WardThomas GouldNathaniel BoydPatrick Craig

9:19

10

Praise Ye the Lord

Martin OxenhamLee WardThomas GouldNathaniel BoydPatrick Craig

3:57

11

O Pray for the Peace of Jerusalem

Martin OxenhamLee WardThomas GouldNathaniel BoydPatrick Craig

4:01

12

The Lord Is My Shepherd

Martin OxenhamLee WardThomas GouldNathaniel BoydPatrick Craig

6:40

13

Truly My Soul Waiteth Upon God

Martin OxenhamLee WardThomas GouldNathaniel BoydPatrick Craig

5:05

14

O Lord God To Whom Veneance Belongeth

Martin OxenhamLee WardThomas GouldNathaniel BoydPatrick Craig

2:10

15

I Will Lift Up Mine Eyes

Martin OxenhamLee WardThomas GouldNathaniel BoydPatrick Craig

3:37

16

Be Merciful Unto Me, O God

Martin OxenhamLee WardThomas GouldNathaniel BoydPatrick Craig

5:46

17

Make a Joyful Noise Unto the Lord

Martin OxenhamLee WardThomas GouldNathaniel BoydPatrick Craig

3:33

