Альбом
Постер альбома Suk: Piano Works, Vol. 1

Suk: Piano Works, Vol. 1

Niel Immelman

Meridian Records  • Музыка мира  • 1994

1

Spring, Op. 22a: I. Allegro con brio "Spring"

Niel Immelman

4:38

2

Spring, Op. 22a: II. Vánek "The Breeze"

Niel Immelman

1:56

3

Spring, Op. 22a: III. Vocekavani "In Expectation"

Niel Immelman

3:05

4

Spring, Op. 22a: IV. Andante

Niel Immelman

1:46

5

Spring, Op. 22a: V. Roztouzeni "Longing"

Niel Immelman

2:59

6

About Friendship, Op. 36

Niel Immelman

4:43

7

Things Lived and Dreamt, Op. 30: I. With Humour and Irony, Irritated in Places

Niel Immelman

2:19

8

Things Lived and Dreamt, Op. 30: II. Restlessly and Shyly, Without Strong Expression

Niel Immelman

1:54

9

Things Lived and Dreamt, Op. 30: III. Mysteriously and Very Lightly

Niel Immelman

4:01

10

Things Lived and Dreamt, Op. 30: IV. Pensively, Then Increasingly Aggressively

Niel Immelman

2:56

11

Things Lived and Dreamt, Op. 30: V. On the Recovery of My Son. Calmly, With Deep Feeling

Niel Immelman

6:11

12

Things Lived and Dreamt, Op. 30: VI. With An Expression of Quiet Carefree Gaiety

Niel Immelman

3:51

13

Things Lived and Dreamt, Op. 30: VII. Simply, Then with an Expression of Overwhelming Force

Niel Immelman

3:46

14

Things Lived and Dreamt, Op. 30: VIII. Delicately, Twitteringly

Niel Immelman

2:19

15

Things Lived and Dreamt, Op. 30: IX. Whisperingly and Mysteriously

Niel Immelman

3:25

16

Things Lived and Dreamt, Op. 30: X. To the Forgotton Graves in a Corner of the Krecovice Cemetery. Dreamily

Niel Immelman

6:24

17

6 Piano Pieces, Op. 7: No. 2, Humoreske

Niel Immelman

1:47

18

6 Piano Pieces, Op. 7: No. 4, Idyllen Pt. 1 Moderato

Niel Immelman

2:09

19

6 Piano Pieces, Op. 7: No. 4, Idyllen Pt. 2 Tempo commodo

Niel Immelman

3:37

20

6 Piano Pieces, Op. 7: No. 1, Liebeslied

Niel Immelman

6:33

