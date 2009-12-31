Suk: Piano Works, Vol. 1

Слушатели
Niel Immelman
1
Spring, Op. 22a: I. Allegro con brio "Spring"
2
Spring, Op. 22a: II. Vánek "The Breeze"
3
Spring, Op. 22a: III. Vocekavani "In Expectation"
4
Spring, Op. 22a: IV. Andante
5
Spring, Op. 22a: V. Roztouzeni "Longing"
6
About Friendship, Op. 36
7
Things Lived and Dreamt, Op. 30: I. With Humour and Irony, Irritated in Places
8
Things Lived and Dreamt, Op. 30: II. Restlessly and Shyly, Without Strong Expression
9
Things Lived and Dreamt, Op. 30: III. Mysteriously and Very Lightly
10
Things Lived and Dreamt, Op. 30: IV. Pensively, Then Increasingly Aggressively
11
Things Lived and Dreamt, Op. 30: V. On the Recovery of My Son. Calmly, With Deep Feeling
12
Things Lived and Dreamt, Op. 30: VI. With An Expression of Quiet Carefree Gaiety
13
Things Lived and Dreamt, Op. 30: VII. Simply, Then with an Expression of Overwhelming Force
14
Things Lived and Dreamt, Op. 30: VIII. Delicately, Twitteringly
15
Things Lived and Dreamt, Op. 30: IX. Whisperingly and Mysteriously
16
Things Lived and Dreamt, Op. 30: X. To the Forgotton Graves in a Corner of the Krecovice Cemetery. Dreamily
17
6 Piano Pieces, Op. 7: No. 2, Humoreske
18
6 Piano Pieces, Op. 7: No. 4, Idyllen Pt. 1 Moderato
19
6 Piano Pieces, Op. 7: No. 4, Idyllen Pt. 2 Tempo commodo
20
6 Piano Pieces, Op. 7: No. 1, Liebeslied
