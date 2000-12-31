Why Do the Roses: Romantic Songs

Слушатели
Bath Camerata
1
Why Do the Roses
2
Hie away!
3
Springs She Not As Light As Air
4
Waters of Elle
5
Caput apri defero
6
I Saw Lovely Phyllis
7
Down By a River Straying
8
Great God of Love
9
No, No, Nigella
10
Why Weeps, Alas
11
Who Shall Have My Lady Fair
12
Sir Patric Spens
13
Take Heed, Ye Shepherd Swains
14
True Love, Today I Must Away!
15
Sing We and Chant It
16
Light of My Soul
17
Sing We and Chant It (II)
18
In dulci jubilo
19
O, Who Will O're the Downs So Free
20
'Tis Morning
21
My Mother Loves Me Not
22
Lay a Garland