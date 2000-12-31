Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Why Do the Roses: Romantic Songs

Why Do the Roses: Romantic Songs

Bath Camerata

Meridian Records  • Музыка мира  • 2000

1

Why Do the Roses

Bath Camerata

2:05

2

Hie away!

Bath Camerata

1:55

3

Springs She Not As Light As Air

Bath Camerata

2:00

4

Waters of Elle

Bath Camerata

3:32

5

Caput apri defero

Bath Camerata

1:57

6

I Saw Lovely Phyllis

Bath Camerata

1:57

7

Down By a River Straying

Bath Camerata

3:04

8

Great God of Love

Bath Camerata

2:22

9

No, No, Nigella

Bath Camerata

0:56

10

Why Weeps, Alas

Bath Camerata

3:24

11

Who Shall Have My Lady Fair

Bath Camerata

2:25

12

Sir Patric Spens

Bath Camerata

3:27

13

Take Heed, Ye Shepherd Swains

Bath Camerata

3:15

14

True Love, Today I Must Away!

Bath Camerata

1:36

15

Sing We and Chant It

Bath Camerata

1:04

16

Light of My Soul

Bath Camerata

3:01

17

Sing We and Chant It (II)

Bath Camerata

2:03

18

In dulci jubilo

Bath Camerata

4:01

19

O, Who Will O're the Downs So Free

Bath Camerata

2:00

20

'Tis Morning

Bath Camerata

1:07

21

My Mother Loves Me Not

Bath Camerata

2:24

22

Lay a Garland

Bath Camerata

3:02

