Альбом
Постер альбома 14 - Fourteen

14 - Fourteen

The 14th Disciple & Freands

NorthStar Music  • Фолк  • 2010

1

In My Helicopter

 🅴

The 14th DiscipleFreands

3:27

2

I Use Glue

 🅴

The 14th DiscipleFreands

3:29

3

The Neighbourhood Gangband Party

 🅴

The 14th DiscipleFreands

3:13

4

Melting Pot

 🅴

The 14th DiscipleFreands

4:18

5

Brave Little Pig (One Leg At A Time)

 🅴

The 14th DiscipleFreands

3:10

6

The Lavatory Man

 🅴

The 14th DiscipleFreands

3:33

7

Maple Syrup Miner Guy

 🅴

The 14th DiscipleFreands

2:57

8

My Pet Fly

 🅴

The 14th DiscipleFreands

2:55

9

My Name Is Jack

 🅴

The 14th DiscipleFreands

3:22

10

Pet Fly Polka (Instrumental)

 🅴

The 14th DiscipleFreands

2:49

11

The Monkey Song

 🅴

The 14th DiscipleFreands

4:09

