Альбом
Постер альбома I Am Joe's Eyes

I Am Joe's Eyes

Electric Bonsai Band

Yellow Tail Records  • Разная  • 1990

1

If You're An Angel (Dancing On Graves)

Electric Bonsai Band

3:20

2

Paranoid Ex-Lovers

Electric Bonsai Band

3:47

3

Now That the Children Are Gone

Electric Bonsai Band

5:13

4

Wheel of Death

Electric Bonsai Band

3:39

5

That's What Dreams Are For

Electric Bonsai Band

4:18

6

The Emergence of Political Thought: 1960-1990

Electric Bonsai Band

2:44

7

Nobody Loves You

Electric Bonsai Band

3:19

8

Dollar In My Pocket

Electric Bonsai Band

4:15

9

My Radio Song

Electric Bonsai Band

5:18

10

I Am Joe's Eyes

Electric Bonsai Band

6:10

11

Still In Love (We'll Pretend That We're)

Electric Bonsai Band

2:32

