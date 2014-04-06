Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Ella in Hollywood (Remastered)

Ella in Hollywood (Remastered)

Ella Fitzgerald

Avid Entertainment  • Джаз  • 2014

1

This Could Be the Start of Something Big

Ella Fitzgerald

2:33

2

I've Got the World on a String

Ella Fitzgerald

3:45

3

You're Driving Me Crazy

Ella Fitzgerald

3:27

4

Just in Time

Ella Fitzgerald

1:59

5

It Might as Well Be Spring

 🅴

Ella Fitzgerald

3:07

6

Take the "A" Train

Ella Fitzgerald

9:03

7

Stairway to the Stars

Ella Fitzgerald

3:56

8

Mr. Paganini

Ella Fitzgerald

4:06

9

Satin Doll

Ella Fitzgerald

2:53

10

Blue Moon

Ella Fitzgerald

3:22

11

Baby, Won't You Please Come Home

Ella Fitzgerald

3:43

12

Air Mail Special

Ella Fitzgerald

5:29

