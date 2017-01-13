Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома You And The Night And The Music (Digitally Remastered)

You And The Night And The Music (Digitally Remastered)

Bing Crosby

Avid Entertainment  • Джаз  • 1998

1

I Love You Truly

Bing Crosby

3:13

2

The Sweetheart Waltz

Bing Crosby

2:38

3

The Touch Of Your Lips

Bing Crosby

3:04

4

Lovely Lady

Bing Crosby

3:13

5

Two For Tonight

Bing Crosby

2:59

6

Would You?

Bing Crosby

3:11

7

For Love Alone

Bing Crosby

3:01

8

The Way You Look Tonight

Bing Crosby

2:41

9

Too Marvellous For Words

Bing Crosby

3:07

10

Sweet Is The Word For You

Bing Crosby

3:17

11

All You Want To Do Is Dance

Bing Crosby

2:55

12

Dancing Under The Stars

Bing Crosby

2:41

13

Let's Waltz For Old Times Sake

Bing Crosby

3:13

14

This Is My Night To Dream

Bing Crosby

3:11

15

Let Me Whisper I Love You

Bing Crosby

2:56

16

Sweethearts

Bing Crosby

3:17

17

I'm Falling In Love With Someone

Bing Crosby

3:13

18

Yours Is My Heart Alone

Bing Crosby

3:05

19

You Are The One

Bing Crosby

2:51

20

Don't Break The Spell

Bing Crosby

3:10

21

The Anniversary Waltz

Bing Crosby

3:00

22

Dearly Beloved

Bing Crosby

2:47

23

Let Me Call You Sweetheart

Bing Crosby

2:32

24

Strange Music

Bing Crosby

2:59

25

Does Your Heart Beat For Me?

Bing Crosby

2:44

