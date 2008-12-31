Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Rufus Thomas - Tiger Man (1950 - 1957)

Rufus Thomas - Tiger Man (1950 - 1957)

Rufus Thomas

Document Records  • R&B и фанк  • 2008

1

I'll Be a Good Boy

Rufus Thomas

2:48

2

I'm So worried

Rufus Thomas

2:42

3

Who's That Chick

Rufus Thomas

2:35

4

Double Trouble

Rufus Thomas

2:30

5

Beer Bottle Boogie

Mr SwingBobby Plater's Orchestra

2:54

6

Gonna Bring My Baby Back

Mr SwingBobby Plater's Orchestra

2:20

7

Night Workin' Blues

Rufus Thomas Jr

2:39

8

Why Did You Dee Gee?

Rufus Thomas Jr

2:26

9

Crazy About You Baby

Rufus ThomasHis Orchestra

2:25

10

No More Doggin' Around (Ain't Gonna Be Your Dog)

Rufus Thomas Jr

2:33

11

Junita

Rufus Thomas Jr

3:27

12

Decorate the Counter

Rufus Thomas Jr

2:20

13

Married Woman

Rufus Thomas Jr

2:40

14

I'm off That Stuff

Rufus Thomas Jr

2:56

15

Bear Cat (The Answer to Hound Dog)

Rufus "Hound Dog" Thomas Jr

2:46

16

Walkin' in the Rain

Rufus Thomas Jr

2:15

17

Tiger Man (King of the Jungle)

Rufus Thomas Jr

2:41

18

Save That Money

Rufus Thomas Jr

2:35

19

The Easy Livin' Plan

Rufus "Bear Cat" ThomasThe Bear Cats

2:45

20

I'm Steady Holdin' On

Rufus "Bear Cat" ThomasThe Bear Cats

3:14

