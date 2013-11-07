Christmas at Church

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
In the Upper Room Pt. 1 & Pt. 2
Mahalia Jackson
2
Amazing Grace
Blackwood Singers
3
Keep Your Hand on the Plow
4
End of My Journey
Sam Cooke
5
Beyond the Shadow of a Doubt
The Prophets
6
This Train
One A-Chord
7
I Found Jesus
Jo 'Cool' Davis
8
Oh Happy Day
Harmonizing 4
9
Just a Closer Walk with Thee
Pilgrim Travellers
10
Jesus Gave Me Water
11
How Great Thou Art
The Platters
12
Living on Mother's Prayer
The Swan Silvertones
13
Old Rugged Cross
The Heavenly Stars
14
A Change Has Come
Mighty Chariots