Альбом
Постер альбома Christmas at Church

Christmas at Church

Various Artists

Nostalgia Music Catalog  • Фолк  • 2013

1

In the Upper Room Pt. 1 & Pt. 2

Mahalia Jackson

5:50

2

Amazing Grace

Blackwood Singers

4:28

3

Keep Your Hand on the Plow

Mahalia Jackson

2:24

4

End of My Journey

Sam Cooke

2:51

5

Beyond the Shadow of a Doubt

The Prophets

1:44

6

This Train

One A-Chord

3:18

7

I Found Jesus

Jo 'Cool' Davis

3:51

8

Oh Happy Day

Harmonizing 4

3:28

9

Just a Closer Walk with Thee

Pilgrim Travellers

2:14

10

Jesus Gave Me Water

Sam Cooke

2:26

11

How Great Thou Art

The Platters

2:27

12

Living on Mother's Prayer

The Swan Silvertones

2:46

13

Old Rugged Cross

The Heavenly Stars

3:23

14

A Change Has Come

Mighty Chariots

5:24

