Hollywood Movie Hits Vol.2

1
You Say the Nicest Things (From 'Roadhouse Nights')
Ethel MermanJimmy Durante
2
Two Sleepy People (From 'Thanks for the Memory')
Bob HopeShirley Ross
3
Dearie (From 'Do You Remember')
Ethel MermanRay Bolger
4
It Had to Be You (From 'Show Business')
Helen ForrestDick Haymes
5
I'm Falling in Love with Someone (From 'Naughty Marietta')
Frances LanfordBing Crosby
6
Could You Use Me (From 'Girl Crazy')
Judy GarlandMickey Rooney
7
Why Do I Love You (From 'Show Boat')
Frances LangfordTony Martin
8
Aren't You Kind of Glad We Did (The Shocking Miss Pilgrim')
Judy Garland Performer
9
This Can't Be Love (The Boys from Syracuse')
Frances LangfordRudy Vallée
10
Thanks for the Memory (From 'The Big Broadcast of 1938')
Shirley RossBob Hope