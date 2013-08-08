Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Hollywood Movie Hits Vol.2

Hollywood Movie Hits Vol.2

Various Artists

Nostalgia Music Catalog  • Cаундтреки  • 2013

1

You Say the Nicest Things (From 'Roadhouse Nights')

Ethel MermanJimmy Durante

2:28

2

Two Sleepy People (From 'Thanks for the Memory')

Bob HopeShirley Ross

2:53

3

Dearie (From 'Do You Remember')

Ethel MermanRay Bolger

3:06

4

It Had to Be You (From 'Show Business')

Helen ForrestDick Haymes

3:05

5

I'm Falling in Love with Someone (From 'Naughty Marietta')

Frances LanfordBing Crosby

3:01

6

Could You Use Me (From 'Girl Crazy')

Judy GarlandMickey Rooney

2:59

7

Why Do I Love You (From 'Show Boat')

Frances LangfordTony Martin

3:00

8

Aren't You Kind of Glad We Did (The Shocking Miss Pilgrim')

Judy Garland Performer

2:58

9

This Can't Be Love (The Boys from Syracuse')

Frances LangfordRudy Vallée

2:59

10

Thanks for the Memory (From 'The Big Broadcast of 1938')

Shirley RossBob Hope

3:02

1

You Say the Nicest Things (From 'Roadhouse Nights')

Ethel MermanJimmy Durante

2:28

2

Two Sleepy People (From 'Thanks for the Memory')

Bob HopeShirley Ross

2:53

3

Dearie (From 'Do You Remember')

Ethel MermanRay Bolger

3:06

4

It Had to Be You (From 'Show Business')

Helen ForrestDick Haymes

3:05

5

I'm Falling in Love with Someone (From 'Naughty Marietta')

Frances LanfordBing Crosby

3:01

6

Could You Use Me (From 'Girl Crazy')

Judy GarlandMickey Rooney

2:59

7

Why Do I Love You (From 'Show Boat')

Frances LangfordTony Martin

3:00

8

Aren't You Kind of Glad We Did (The Shocking Miss Pilgrim')

Judy Garland Performer

2:58

9

This Can't Be Love (The Boys from Syracuse')

Frances LangfordRudy Vallée

2:59

10

Thanks for the Memory (From 'The Big Broadcast of 1938')

Shirley RossBob Hope

3:02