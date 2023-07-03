Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Texas Troubadour in Concert

The Texas Troubadour in Concert

Ernest Tubb

Blaricum CD Company (B.C.D.) B.V.  • Разная  • 1993

1

Intro / Driving Nails in My Coffin (Live)

Ernest Tubb

5:27

2

I Love You Because (Live)

Ernest Tubb

4:00

3

There's a Little Bit of Everything in Texas (Live)

Ernest Tubb

3:18

4

Blue Eyed Elaine (Live)

Ernest Tubb

4:00

5

Slipping Around (Live)

Ernest Tubb

3:01

6

Mississippi Gal (I Love You) (Live)

Ernest Tubb

3:29

7

I'll Take a Back Seat for You (Live)

Ernest Tubb

3:25

8

Warm Red Wine (Live)

Ernest Tubb

3:19

9

Seaman's Blues (Live)

Ernest Tubb

3:28

10

Thanks a Lot (Live)

Ernest Tubb

2:50

11

Pass the Booze (Live)

Ernest Tubb

3:07

12

You Don't Have To Be a Baby To Cry (Live)

Ernest Tubb

2:52

13

Walkin' the Floor Over You (Live)

Ernest Tubb

3:03

14

Do What You Do Do Well (Live)

Ernest Tubb

2:54

15

Soldier's Last Letter (Live)

Ernest Tubb

3:25

16

Pass the Booze (Reprise Live)

Ernest Tubb

3:00

17

(A Memory) That's All You'll Ever Be To Me (Live)

Ernest Tubb

2:45

18

Driftwood on the River (Live)

Ernest Tubb

3:46

19

Try Me One More Time (Live)

Ernest Tubb

3:26

20

Walkin' the Floor Over You (Reprise Live)

Ernest Tubb

3:59

