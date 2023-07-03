The Texas Troubadour in Concert

Слушатели
Ernest Tubb
1
Intro / Driving Nails in My Coffin (Live)
2
I Love You Because (Live)
3
There's a Little Bit of Everything in Texas (Live)
4
Blue Eyed Elaine (Live)
5
Slipping Around (Live)
6
Mississippi Gal (I Love You) (Live)
7
I'll Take a Back Seat for You (Live)
8
Warm Red Wine (Live)
9
Seaman's Blues (Live)
10
Thanks a Lot (Live)
11
Pass the Booze (Live)
12
You Don't Have To Be a Baby To Cry (Live)
13
Walkin' the Floor Over You (Live)
14
Do What You Do Do Well (Live)
15
Soldier's Last Letter (Live)
16
Pass the Booze (Reprise Live)
17
(A Memory) That's All You'll Ever Be To Me (Live)
18
Driftwood on the River (Live)
19
Try Me One More Time (Live)
20
Walkin' the Floor Over You (Reprise Live)
Let's Say Goodbye Like We Said Hello, Vol. 1
Texas Troubadour, The Hits, Vol. 4, The Last Thoughts Of Jimmie Rodgers
In Chronology, 1949-1951
In Chronology, 1946-1947
Tennessee Saturday Night
When It's Christmas On The Range
