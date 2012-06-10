Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Michael Allen Harrison Live At the Benson

Michael Allen Harrison Live At the Benson

Michael Allen Harrison

MAH Records/SUGO Music  • New Age  • 2012

1

Rose Garden Suite: Motherhood / Transitions / The Traveler, Starry Night (Live)

Michael Allen HarrisonAaron MeyeAaron Meyer

15:16

2

19 Moments Ago (Live)

Aaron MeyeAaron MeyerMichael Allen Harrison

4:29

3

Remembrance (Live)

Aaron MeyeAaron MeyerMichael Allen Harrison

4:45

4

Summertime (Live)

Aaron MeyeAaron MeyerMichael Allen Harrison

5:17

5

Journey Home (Live)

Aaron MeyeAaron MeyerMichael Allen Harrison

3:45

6

Dance on the Roof (Live)

Aaron MeyeAaron MeyerMichael Allen Harrison

3:41

7

Eclipse (Live)

Aaron MeyeAaron MeyerMichael Allen Harrison

6:13

8

Peaceful Place (Live)

Aaron MeyeAaron MeyerMichael Allen Harrison

4:16

9

Pieces of a Dream (Live)

Aaron MeyeAaron MeyerMichael Allen Harrison

4:37

10

Candle in the Wind (Live)

Aaron MeyeAaron MeyerMichael Allen Harrison

4:41

11

Intimate Friend (Live)

Aaron MeyeAaron MeyerMichael Allen Harrison

5:33

12

Audience (Live)

Michael Allen HarrisonAaron MeyeAaron Meyer

1:20

