The Velveteen Rabbit

Michael Allen Harrison
1
Skin Horse
2
Toys, Toys, Toys
3
A Nice Place to Be
4
Mechanical Action
5
You Can't Hurry the Moon / Skin Horse / Velveteen Rabbit / Mouse / Sailboat
6
Tales of Toys
7
Nana's Lullaby
8
Mechanical Action (Reprise) / The Toys
9
Magic Everywhere
10
Little Feelings
11
I'm Real
12
Rabbit Ramble (Instrumental)
13
Rabbit's Lullaby
14
I Love the Sea
15
Still Here
16
Epilogue
17
All of Us
Enchanted Christmas, Vol. 4
In the Garden
Spirit of the Dawn
Magic Gardens
New Vision
Valley of Dreams
