Альбом
Постер альбома Release the Pressure

Release the Pressure

Shèna, Iago

Exklusive Records (Vidisco)  • Хаус  • 2012

1

Release the Pressure (Club Mix)

IagoShèna

6:09

2

Release the Pressure (Jelly for the Babies Remix)

IagoShèna

5:39

3

Release the Pressure (David Noakes Full Circle Remix)

IagoShèna

7:37

4

Release the Pressure (Matt Gough Remix)

IagoShèna

5:53

5

Release the Pressure (Instrumental Club Mix)

IagoShèna

6:09

6

Release the Pressure (Radio Edit)

IagoShèna

3:30

7

Release the Pressure (Instrumental Radio Edit)

IagoShèna

3:30

