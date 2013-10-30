Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома It's All over Now, Vol. 1

It's All over Now, Vol. 1

Peggy Lee

Top Tracks  • Джаз  • 2013

1

Chi Baba Chi Baba

Peggy Lee

3:02

2

Everything's Moving Too Fast

Peggy Lee

2:58

3

Birmingham Jail

Peggy Lee

2:14

4

It's All over Now

Peggy Lee

3:00

5

It's a Good Day

Peggy Lee

2:51

6

Linger in My Arms a Little

Peggy Lee

3:03

7

I Don't Know Enough About You

Peggy Lee

3:20

8

I'm Glad I Waited for You

Peggy Lee

2:39

9

Waitin' for the Train to Come In

Peggy Lee

3:06

10

Baby Is What He Calls Me

Peggy Lee

2:58

11

They'll Be Some Changes Made

Peggy Lee

3:09

12

Golden Earrings

Peggy Lee

3:00

13

Talkin' to Myself About You

Peggy Lee

2:53

14

Why Don't You Do Right

Peggy Lee

2:28

15

Baby Don't Be Mad at Me

Peggy Lee

3:00

16

Laroo, Laroo, Lilli Bolero

Peggy Lee

2:33

17

Caramba, It's the Samba

Peggy Lee

2:45

18

All Dressed up with a Broken Heart

Peggy Lee

2:31

19

For Every Man There's a Woman

Peggy Lee

2:45

