Альбом
Постер альбома Easy Living, Vol. 2

Easy Living, Vol. 2

John Lewis & The Modern Jazz Quartet

Top Tracks  • Джаз  • 2013

1

Three Windows

John LewisThe Modern Jazz Quartet

6:44

2

Venice

John LewisThe Modern Jazz Quartet

4:28

3

Cortege

John LewisThe Modern Jazz Quartet

7:29

4

The Rose Truc

John LewisThe Modern Jazz Quartet

4:57

5

One Never Knows

John LewisThe Modern Jazz Quartet

9:10

6

The Golden Striker

John LewisThe Modern Jazz Quartet

3:40

7

Blues for Bird

John LewisThe Modern Jazz Quartet

9:15

8

Mean to Me

John LewisThe Modern Jazz Quartet

6:36

9

Medley: Old Folks / What's New? / How Deep Is the Ocean?

John LewisThe Modern Jazz Quartet

7:17

10

Dizzy Meets Sonny

John LewisThe Modern Jazz Quartet

8:05

