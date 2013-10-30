Easy Living, Vol. 2

Слушатели
John Lewis & The Modern Jazz Quartet
1
Three Windows
John LewisThe Modern Jazz Quartet
2
Venice
3
Cortege
4
The Rose Truc
5
One Never Knows
6
The Golden Striker
7
Blues for Bird
8
Mean to Me
9
Medley: Old Folks / What's New? / How Deep Is the Ocean?
10
Dizzy Meets Sonny
Dream Another Dream (Radio Edit)
Dream Another Dream
Afternoon in Paris w/ Sacha Distel
Complete Recordings with Jimmy Giuffre
John Lewis - Vintage Sounds
Django
