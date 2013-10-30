Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Thursday’s Child, Vol. 2

Thursday’s Child, Vol. 2

Eartha Kitt

Top Tracks  • Джаз  • 2013

1

African Lullaby

Eartha Kitt

2:55

2

Uska Dara

Eartha Kitt

3:10

3

My Heart Belongs to Daddy

Eartha Kitt

3:03

4

Let's Do It (Let's Fall in Love)

Eartha Kitt

3:06

5

Avril au Portugal

Eartha Kitt

2:54

6

Angelitos Negros

Eartha Kitt

3:28

7

C’est si bon

Eartha Kitt

3:00

8

I Want to Be Evil

Eartha Kitt

3:33

9

This Year's Santa Baby

Eartha Kitt

3:18

10

Put More Wood on the Fire

Eartha Kitt

2:04

11

The Memphis Blues

Eartha Kitt

3:31

12

Friendless Blues

Eartha Kitt

2:52

13

Yellow Dog Blues

Eartha Kitt

2:27

14

Hist the Window, Noah

Eartha Kitt

2:00

15

Atlanta Blues (Make Me One Pallet on Your Floor)

Eartha Kitt

2:43

16

Careless Love

Eartha Kitt

3:17

17

Steal Away

Eartha Kitt

2:38

18

Hesitating Blues

Eartha Kitt

3:31

