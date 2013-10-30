100% Ethel Merman

Слушатели
Ethel Merman
1
A Lady Needs a Change
2
How Deep Is the Ocean
3
It's Delovely
4
Eadie Was a Lady
5
Down in the Depths on the 90th Floor
6
Ridin' High
7
The Lady in Red
8
You're the Top
9
An Earful of Music
10
It's the Animal in Me
11
Make It Another Old-Fashioned,Please
12
Satan' Li'l Lamb
13
Friendship
14
This Is It
15
I Gotta Right to Sing the Blues
16
Red, Hot and Blue
17
I'll Pay the Check
18
Let's Be Buddies
19
Doin' What Comes Natur'lly
Blow, Gabriel, Blow
East of the Sun
Lulu's Back in Town
The Magic Masters
Tonight in Time
A Summer Sky Shines
