Альбом
Постер альбома I'll Remember April, Vol. 2

I'll Remember April, Vol. 2

Lee Konitz

Top Tracks  • Джаз  • 2013

1

Sunflower

Lee Konitz

8:06

2

Memories of You

Lee Konitz

3:11

3

Stephanie

Lee Konitz

3:56

4

Nesuhi's Instant

Lee Konitz

1:06

5

Indiana

Lee Konitz

5:21

6

These Foolish Things

Lee Konitz

4:10

7

Ablution

Lee Konitz

4:43

8

Introduction by John Mclelland

Lee Konitz

0:45

9

Foolin' Myself

Lee Konitz

6:01

10

Sound Lee

Lee Konitz

6:38

11

People Will Say We're in Love

Lee Konitz

4:55

12

When You're Smiling

Lee Konitz

3:47

