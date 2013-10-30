Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Morning Star, Vol. 1

Morning Star, Vol. 1

Ronnie Ronalde

Top Tracks  • Фолк  • 2013

1

Love's Old Sweet Song

Ronnie Ronalde

2:44

2

You Always Hurt the One You Love

Ronnie Ronalde

2:22

3

The Sanctuary of the Heart

Ronnie Ronalde

3:08

4

Hair of Gold, Eyes of Blue

Ronnie Ronalde

2:20

5

Largo

Ronnie Ronalde

3:10

6

The World Is Waiting for the Sunrise

Ronnie Ronalde

2:16

7

Morning Star

Ronnie Ronalde

2:10

8

Edelweiss

Ronnie Ronalde

2:29

9

Dream of Olwen

Ronnie Ronalde

3:00

10

I Believe

Ronnie Ronalde

2:41

11

Lonely Little Robin

Ronnie Ronalde

3:18

12

II Bacio

Ronnie Ronalde

3:09

13

The Lonely Goatherd

Ronnie Ronalde

2:03

14

A Bird Sings

Ronnie Ronalde

2:54

15

Ballad of Davy Crockett

Ronnie Ronalde

2:29

16

Innocent Sinners

Ronnie Ronalde

1:51

17

When It's Springtime in the Rockies

Ronnie Ronalde

2:31

18

Sweetwater Mountain

Ronnie Ronalde

2:18

19

If I Were a Blackbird

Ronnie Ronalde

3:16

20

The Happy Whistler

Ronnie Ronalde

2:34

