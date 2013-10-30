Wouldn't It Be Lovely, Vol. 2

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Shelly Manne
1
Peter Gunn
2
Past My Prime
3
Namely You
4
Oh Happy Day
5
Pint of Blues
6
Progress Is the Root of the Evil
7
Matrimonial Stomp
8
Unnecessary Town
9
If I Had My Druthers
10
The Country's in the Best of Hands
11
The Floater
12
Sorta Blue
There's No Business Like Show Business with Shelly Manne
Shelly Manne And His Men: Complete Live At The Black Hawk
Giants Of Jazz
West Coast Jazz
2-3-4
The Proper Time
Показать ещё