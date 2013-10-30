Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Elements (Live)

The Elements (Live)

Tom Lehrer

Top Tracks  •  2013

1

Lobachevsky (Live)

Tom Lehrer

4:19

2

Fight Fiercely, Harvard (Live)

Tom Lehrer

2:52

3

The Old Dope Peddler (Live)

Tom Lehrer

1:42

4

The Wild West Is Where I Want to Be (Live)

Tom Lehrer

2:31

5

I Wanna Go Back to Dixie (Live)

Tom Lehrer

2:56

6

We Will All Go Together When We Go (Live)

Tom Lehrer

5:45

7

The Masochism Tango (Live)

Tom Lehrer

3:42

8

She's My Girl (Live)

Tom Lehrer

3:01

9

It Makes a Fellow Proud to Be a Soldier (Live)

Tom Lehrer

5:05

10

Clementine (Live)

Tom Lehrer

4:52

11

Oedipus Rex (Live)

Tom Lehrer

3:52

12

The Elements (Live)

Tom Lehrer

2:18

13

A Christmas Carol (Live)

Tom Lehrer

3:05

14

Bright College Days (Live)

Tom Lehrer

3:13

15

Poisoning Pigeons in the Park (Live)

Tom Lehrer

2:47

