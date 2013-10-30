Morning Star, Vol. 2

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Ronnie Ronalde
1
The Mountain Climber
2
Medley: Waltz/ Fascination / Melody of Love / It's a Sin to Tell a Lie / Mistakes / Charmaine
3
Yo Te Amo
4
Down by the Old Zuyder Zee
5
Plaisir D'Amour
6
If Those Lips Could Only Speak
7
One Brief Summer
8
Down the Trail of Achin' Hearts
9
Memories of You
10
The Buccaneers
11
Medley: Foxtrot / Have You Ever Been Lonely / Tip Toe Through the Tulips / Who's Sorry Now / The Birth of the Blues
12
Happy Trails
13
Air on a G String
14
Little Swiss Maid
15
Greensleeves
16
Alpine Polka
17
Because
18
The Pleasant Peasant
19
Mariandl
20
Tritsch Tratsch Polka
Ronnie Ronalde - Vintage Cafè
Ronnie Ronalde - Gold Collection
Ronnie Selection
All The Best
Morning Star, Vol. 1
100% Ronnie Ronalde, Vol. 2
Показать ещё