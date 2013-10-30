Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Essential Jazz Masters Collection, Vol. 8

The Essential Jazz Masters Collection, Vol. 8

Nat Gonella & His Georgians

Top Tracks  • Джаз  • 2013

1

Georgia on My Mind

Nat GonellaHis Georgians

3:35

2

Vox Poppin'

Nat GonellaHis Georgians

2:58

3

I Understand

Nat GonellaHis Georgians

3:13

4

Time on My Hands

Nat GonellaHis Georgians

3:07

5

We Three (My Echo, My Shadow and Me)

Nat GonellaHis Georgians

3:00

6

Never Took a Lesson in My Life

Nat GonellaHis Georgians

3:17

7

That's My Home

Nat GonellaHis Georgians

3:12

8

Juanita

Nat GonellaHis Georgians

3:11

9

The Sheik of Araby

Nat GonellaHis Georgians

2:49

10

Sentimental Interlude

Nat GonellaHis Georgians

3:20

11

Oh Mo'nah

Nat GonellaHis Georgians

3:17

12

Hot Dogs

Nat GonellaHis Georgians

3:19

13

Bill Tell

Nat GonellaHis Georgians

2:54

14

Do De Oh Doh

Nat GonellaHis Georgians

2:41

15

Makin' a Fool of Myself

Nat GonellaHis Georgians

3:08

16

The Flat Foot Floogie

Nat GonellaHis Georgians

3:19

17

T'ain't What You Do (It's the Way That You Do It)

Nat GonellaHis Georgians

3:16

18

I Don't Like

Nat GonellaHis Georgians

3:11

19

Tiger Rag

Nat GonellaHis Georgians

3:09

20

On the Sunny Side of the Street

Nat GonellaHis Georgians

3:19

21

Down't Uncle Bill's

Nat GonellaHis Georgians

3:15

22

I'd Like to See Samoa of Samoa

Nat GonellaHis Georgians

3:03

23

You Rascal You

Nat GonellaHis Georgians

3:07

24

Bessie Couldnt Help It

Nat GonellaHis Georgians

3:12

25

Nagasaki

Nat GonellaHis Georgians

3:04

