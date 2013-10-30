Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Essential Jazz Masters Collection, Vol. 6

The Essential Jazz Masters Collection, Vol. 6

Lorez Alexandria

Top Tracks  • Джаз  • 2013

1

Trav'lin' Light

Lorez Alexandria

3:27

2

Detour Ahead

Lorez Alexandria

3:40

3

Softly as in a Morning Sunrise

Lorez Alexandria

2:36

4

Spring Will Be a Little Late This Year

Lorez Alexandria

3:03

5

I Was a Fool

Lorez Alexandria

3:23

6

Nature Boy

Lorez Alexandria

2:50

7

Almost Lost My Mind

Lorez Alexandria

3:03

8

I'm Just a Lucky so and So

Lorez Alexandria

3:02

9

Rocks in My Bed

Lorez Alexandria

2:43

10

Baby Don't You Cry

 🅴

Lorez Alexandria

2:15

11

No Moon at All

Lorez Alexandria

2:11

12

I Ain't Got Nothing but the Blues

Lorez Alexandria

2:23

13

Trouble Is a Man

Lorez Alexandria

2:44

14

Good Morning Heartache

Lorez Alexandria

3:19

15

So Long

Lorez Alexandria

3:28

16

Don't Explain

Lorez Alexandria

3:13

17

Early in the Morning

Lorez Alexandria

2:58

