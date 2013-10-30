Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Classic Eartha Kitt, Vol. 2

Classic Eartha Kitt, Vol. 2

Eartha Kitt

Top Tracks  • Джаз  • 2013

1

Strangers in the Starlight

Eartha Kitt

2:27

2

Oh John! (Please Don't Kiss Me)

Eartha Kitt

2:49

3

I've Got That Lovin' Bug Itch

Eartha Kitt

2:27

4

Looking for a Boy

Eartha Kitt

3:06

5

Do You Remember?

Eartha Kitt

3:36

6

I Wantcha Around

Eartha Kitt

2:33

7

Hey Jacque

Eartha Kitt

2:42

8

My Heart's Delight

Eartha Kitt

2:20

9

Mambo De Paree

Eartha Kitt

2:56

10

The Heel

Eartha Kitt

2:49

11

Après Moi

Eartha Kitt

2:49

