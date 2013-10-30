Classic Eartha Kitt, Vol. 2

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Eartha Kitt
1
Strangers in the Starlight
2
Oh John! (Please Don't Kiss Me)
3
I've Got That Lovin' Bug Itch
4
Looking for a Boy
5
Do You Remember?
6
I Wantcha Around
7
Hey Jacque
8
My Heart's Delight
9
Mambo De Paree
10
The Heel
11
Après Moi
Eartha Kitt - Miss Kitt" The most exciting woman in the world" (Orson Wells)
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Eartha Kitt
They All Played: W. C. Handy - Memphis Blues
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Eartha Kitt
Music around the World by Eartha Kitt
Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
Показать ещё