Альбом
Постер альбома East of the Sun, Vol. 2

East of the Sun, Vol. 2

Carmen McRae

Top Tracks  • Джаз  • 2013

1

What's New

Carmen McRae

2:29

2

Weak for the Man

Carmen McRae

4:08

3

Any Old Time

Carmen McRae

3:10

4

A Shoulder to Cry On

Carmen McRae

3:53

5

All the Things You Are

Carmen McRae

2:27

6

His Eye Is on the Sparrow

Carmen McRae

3:18

7

When the Swallows Come Back to Capistrano

Carmen McRae

2:34

8

Chicken Today and Feathers Tomorrow

Carmen McRae

3:09

9

When the Red, Red Robin Comes Bob, Bob, Bobbin' Along

Carmen McRae

2:28

10

Baltimore Oriole

Carmen McRae

3:53

11

I Get a Kick out of You

Carmen McRae

2:14

12

What Can I Say After I Say I'm Sorry

Carmen McRae

1:47

13

Without a Word of Warning

Carmen McRae

3:20

14

If I Were a Bell

Carmen McRae

3:27

15

You Are Mine

Carmen McRae

1:54

16

The Night We Called It a Day

Carmen McRae

4:28

17

I Remember Clifford

Carmen McRae

3:01

18

You'd Be so Easy to Love

Carmen McRae

2:26

