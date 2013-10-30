Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Let's Be Frank

Let's Be Frank

Frank Sinatra

Top Tracks  • Джаз  • 2013

1

The Road to Mandalay

Frank Sinatra

2:36

2

For You

Frank Sinatra

1:59

3

Out of Nowhere

Frank Sinatra

2:21

4

Somebody Loves Me

Frank Sinatra

1:32

5

Begin the Beguine

Frank Sinatra

3:08

6

On the Sunny Side of the Street

Frank Sinatra

2:00

7

All the Way

Frank Sinatra

2:17

8

I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm

Frank Sinatra

2:01

9

They Didn't Believe Me

Frank Sinatra

2:04

10

You Are My Love

Frank Sinatra

3:27

11

Just One of Those Things

Frank Sinatra

2:51

12

Night and Day

Frank Sinatra

2:27

13

I Didn't Stand a Ghost of a Chance

Frank Sinatra

3:16

14

Blue Skies

Frank Sinatra

2:33

15

Love Me or Leave Me

Frank Sinatra

2:12

16

You Make Me Feel so Young

Frank Sinatra

2:58

17

Dancing in the Dark

Frank Sinatra

2:34

