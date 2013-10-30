East of the Sun, Vol. 4

Слушатели
Carmen McRae
1
I'm a Dreamer
2
We'll Be Together Again
3
Yesterdays
4
My Future Just Passed
5
Midnight Sun
6
If You'd Stay the Way I Dream About You
7
But Beautiful
8
Speak Low
9
Last Night When We Were Young
10
God Bless the Child
11
Good Morning, Heartache
12
Star Eyes
13
(I Don't Stand) A Ghost of a Chance (with You)
14
Willingly
15
Two Faces in the Dark
16
I'll Be Seeing You
17
When You're Away
18
The More I See You
Something to Swing About
By Special Request
Carmen McRae Sings Lover Man and Other Billie Holiday Classics
Carmen for Cool Ones
Blue Moon
