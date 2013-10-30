Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома East of the Sun, Vol. 4

East of the Sun, Vol. 4

Carmen McRae

Top Tracks  • Джаз  • 2013

1

I'm a Dreamer

Carmen McRae

2:48

2

We'll Be Together Again

Carmen McRae

3:05

3

Yesterdays

 🅴

Carmen McRae

2:36

4

My Future Just Passed

Carmen McRae

3:18

5

Midnight Sun

Carmen McRae

3:47

6

If You'd Stay the Way I Dream About You

Carmen McRae

2:47

7

But Beautiful

 🅴

Carmen McRae

2:57

8

Speak Low

Carmen McRae

3:10

9

Last Night When We Were Young

Carmen McRae

2:38

10

God Bless the Child

Carmen McRae

3:26

11

Good Morning, Heartache

Carmen McRae

3:20

12

Star Eyes

Carmen McRae

3:10

13

(I Don't Stand) A Ghost of a Chance (with You)

Carmen McRae

3:12

14

Willingly

Carmen McRae

2:37

15

Two Faces in the Dark

Carmen McRae

3:08

16

I'll Be Seeing You

 🅴

Carmen McRae

3:45

17

When You're Away

Carmen McRae

3:16

18

The More I See You

Carmen McRae

4:04

