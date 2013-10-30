Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Travelin' Blues, Vol. 5

Travelin' Blues, Vol. 5

Blind Willie McTell

Top Tracks  • Блюз  • 2013

1

I Got to Cross the River Jordan

Blind Willie McTell

4:42

2

Will Fox

Blind Willie McTell

1:42

3

Dying Crapshooter's Blues

Blind Willie McTell

3:15

4

Delia

Blind Willie McTell

2:37

5

Boll Weevil

 🅴

Blind Willie McTell

2:02

6

Monolouge on Accidents

Blind Willie McTell

1:59

7

Hide Me in Thy Bosom

Blind Willie McTell

2:46

8

It's My Desire

Blind Willie McTell

2:49

9

It's My Desire (Alternate Version)

Blind Willie McTell

2:42

10

How About You

Blind Willie McTell

2:41

11

Medley: Monolouge on Old Songs / Old Time Religion, Amen

Blind Willie McTell

3:11

12

Amazing Grace

Blind Willie McTell

1:25

13

Medley: Monolouge on the History of the Blues / Monolouge on Life as a Maker of Records / Monolouge on Himself

Blind Willie McTell

5:48

14

King Edward Blues

Blind Willie McTell

1:53

15

Murderer's Home Blues

Blind Willie McTell

3:09

16

Kill-It Kid Rag

Blind Willie McTell

2:47

17

Chainey

Blind Willie McTell

2:54

18

I Got to Cross De River O' Jordan

Blind Willie McTell

1:56

19

Don't Forget It

Blind Willie McTell

2:39

20

A to Z Blues

Blind Willie McTell

2:25

21

Good Little Thing

Blind Willie McTell

2:22

22

You Can't (Get) Stuff No More

Blind Willie McTell

3:01

23

Love Changin' Blues

Blind Willie McTell

2:36

24

Savannah Mama

Blind Willie McTell

2:28

