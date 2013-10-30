Travelin' Blues, Vol. 5

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Blind Willie McTell
1
I Got to Cross the River Jordan
2
Will Fox
3
Dying Crapshooter's Blues
4
Delia
5
Boll Weevil
6
Monolouge on Accidents
7
Hide Me in Thy Bosom
8
It's My Desire
9
It's My Desire (Alternate Version)
10
How About You
11
Medley: Monolouge on Old Songs / Old Time Religion, Amen
12
Amazing Grace
13
Medley: Monolouge on the History of the Blues / Monolouge on Life as a Maker of Records / Monolouge on Himself
14
King Edward Blues
15
Murderer's Home Blues
16
Kill-It Kid Rag
17
Chainey
18
I Got to Cross De River O' Jordan
19
Don't Forget It
20
A to Z Blues
21
Good Little Thing
22
You Can't (Get) Stuff No More
23
Love Changin' Blues
24
Savannah Mama
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Blind Willie McTell, Vol. 2
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Blind Willie McTell, Vol. 1
Complete Recorded Works, 1927-1931
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Blind Willie McTell, Vol. 2
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de Blind Willie McTell, Vol. 1
Travelin' Blues
