Альбом
Постер альбома Hey Mann!, Vol. 3

Hey Mann!, Vol. 3

Herbie Mann

Top Tracks  • Разная  • 2013

1

Song for Ruth

Herbie Mann

4:35

2

I Can't Believe That You're in Love with Me

Herbie Mann

3:22

3

Polka Dots and Moonbeams

Herbie Mann

3:52

4

Ow!

Herbie Mann

6:17

5

Nature Boy

Herbie Mann

3:27

6

Early Morning Blues

Herbie Mann

3:20

7

Adam's Theme

Herbie Mann

3:32

8

Serenada

Herbie Mann

3:04

9

Hurry Burry

Herbie Mann

3:27

10

Cherry Point

Herbie Mann

6:19

11

Who Knew?

Herbie Mann

7:17

12

Try a Little Tenderness

Herbie Mann

2:42

