Альбом
Постер альбома The Best of the Great American Composers Volume 5

The Best of the Great American Composers Volume 5

101 Strings Orchestra

RKO Records  • Инструментальная  • 2012

1

I've Got My Love to Keep Warm

101 Strings Orchestra

3:21

2

Love Is Worth Waiting For

101 Strings Orchestra

2:44

3

Let's Take an Old Fashioned Walk

101 Strings Orchestra

2:35

4

Easy to Love

101 Strings Orchestra

4:05

5

You Do Something to Me

101 Strings Orchestra

3:25

6

Always a Lady

101 Strings Orchestra

4:40

7

Oh Susanna

101 Strings Orchestra

2:45

8

Old Folks At Home

101 Strings Orchestra

4:04

9

Steamboat 'Round the Bend

101 Strings Orchestra

2:58

10

There's a Small Hotel

101 Strings Orchestra

1:56

11

The Lady Is a Tramp

101 Strings Orchestra

1:59

12

With a Song in My Heart

101 Strings Orchestra

4:06

13

Tea for Two

101 Strings Orchestra

3:17

14

More Than You Know

101 Strings Orchestra

3:11

15

Orchids in the Moonlight

101 Strings Orchestra

3:42

16

Satin Doll

101 Strings Orchestra

3:56

17

Blue Twilight

101 Strings Orchestra

4:37

18

Blues in the Shadows

101 Strings Orchestra

3:45

