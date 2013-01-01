Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Bob Dylan (Original Debut Album)

Bob Dylan (Original Debut Album)

Bob Dylan

CGH Ventures Inc.  • Блюз  • 2013

1

You're No Good

Bob Dylan

1:40

2

Talkin' New York

Bob Dylan

3:20

3

In My Time of Dyin'

Bob Dylan

2:40

4

Man of Constant Sorrow

Bob Dylan

3:10

5

Fixin' To Die

Bob Dylan

2:22

6

Pretty Peggy-O

Bob Dylan

3:23

7

Highway 51 Blues

Bob Dylan

2:52

8

Gospel Plow

Bob Dylan

1:47

9

Baby, Let Me Follow You Down

Bob Dylan

2:37

10

House of the Risin' Sun

Bob Dylan

5:20

11

Freight Train Blues

Bob Dylan

2:18

12

Song to Woody

Bob Dylan

2:42

13

See That My Grave Is Kept Clean

Bob Dylan

2:43

