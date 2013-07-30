Vintage Children's Classics

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
How Much Is That Doggie in the Window?
Patti Page
2
Yankee Doodle
George Alexander
3
Hush, Little Baby
The Gateway Singers
4
Woody Woodpecker Song
Kay Kyser
5
The Hokey Pokey
Ray AnthonyHis Orchestra
6
The Ballad of Davy Crockett
Tom Glazer
7
Old Macdonald Had a Farm
Spike Joneshis City Slickers
8
Home on the Range
Sterling Blythe
9
Alphabet Song
Floyd Robinson
10
Day O (The Banana Boat Song)
The Techniques
11
When the Saints Go Marching In
The Space Cadets
12
Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho
The New Orleans SalvationMarching Band
13
I'm Henry the Eighth, I Am
Merv GriffinArthur Treacher
14
Donde Esta Santa Claus?
Augie Rios
15
Mother Goose Twist
Teddy Randazzo
16
This Little Light of Mine
Thurlow Spurrthe Spurrlows
17
The Dog Song
Billy Charne
18
Whale of a Tale
Bill Hayes
19
Whistle While You Work
John KleinSid Ramin
20
Yakety Sax
Steve Allen
21
Hide and Seek
Big Joe Turner
22
The Rain Song
BobbiClyde
23
Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?
Henry Hall
24
Buttons and Bows
Dinah Shore
25
Que Será, Será (Whatever Will Be, Will Be)
Connie HainesMatty Matlock
26
Mexican Hat Dance
Spain Manuel
27
Robin Hood's Progress to Nottingham
Beda Folk
28
Brahms Lullaby
Marilyn HorneRichard Robinson
29
Three Little Fishies
