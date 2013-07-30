Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Vintage Children's Classics

Vintage Children's Classics

Various Artists

Rolled Gold Classics  • Детская  • 2013

1

How Much Is That Doggie in the Window?

Patti Page

2:26

2

Yankee Doodle

George Alexander

1:57

3

Hush, Little Baby

The Gateway Singers

1:33

4

Woody Woodpecker Song

Kay Kyser

3:01

5

The Hokey Pokey

Ray AnthonyHis Orchestra

3:16

6

The Ballad of Davy Crockett

Tom Glazer

3:04

7

Old Macdonald Had a Farm

Spike Joneshis City Slickers

3:11

8

Home on the Range

Sterling Blythe

2:33

9

Alphabet Song

Floyd Robinson

2:11

10

Day O (The Banana Boat Song)

The Techniques

2:54

11

When the Saints Go Marching In

The Space Cadets

2:41

12

Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho

The New Orleans SalvationMarching Band

3:16

13

I'm Henry the Eighth, I Am

Merv GriffinArthur Treacher

2:21

14

Donde Esta Santa Claus?

Augie Rios

2:25

15

Mother Goose Twist

Teddy Randazzo

2:36

16

This Little Light of Mine

Thurlow Spurrthe Spurrlows

1:57

17

The Dog Song

Billy Charne

2:38

18

Whale of a Tale

Bill Hayes

2:33

19

Whistle While You Work

John KleinSid Ramin

2:44

20

Yakety Sax

Steve Allen

1:59

21

Hide and Seek

Big Joe Turner

2:44

22

The Rain Song

BobbiClyde

3:23

23

Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?

Henry Hall

2:43

24

Buttons and Bows

Dinah Shore

2:02

25

Que Será, Será (Whatever Will Be, Will Be)

Connie HainesMatty Matlock

2:43

26

Mexican Hat Dance

Spain Manuel

3:34

27

Robin Hood's Progress to Nottingham

Beda Folk

3:57

28

Brahms Lullaby

Marilyn HorneRichard Robinson

1:32

29

Three Little Fishies

Kay Kyser

3:05

