Альбом
Постер альбома Twist and Shout

Twist and Shout

Various Artists

Silverphonic Records  • Поп-музыка  • 2013

1

Twist and Shout

Billey Lee Riley

4:45

2

Wild Thing (Re-Recorded)

The Troggs

2:29

3

Peppermint Twist (Re-Recorded)

Joey DeeThe Starlighters

2:06

4

Baby Call on Me

Wilson Pickett

2:24

5

Let's Twist Again (Re-Recorded)

FreddieThe Dreamers

2:24

6

Louie Louie (Re-Recorded)

The Ventures

2:35

7

Devil with a Blue Dress On (Re-Recorded)

Mitch Ryder

3:24

8

Land of 1,000 Dances (Re-Recorded Version)

SamDave

2:30

9

The Twist (Re-Recorded)

Hank Ballard

2:35

10

Yummy, Yummy, Yummy (Re-Recorded)

Ohio Express

2:17

11

Monster Mash

Otis BrownThe Majestics

3:14

12

1 2 3 (Re-Recorded)

Len Barry

4:00

13

Do the Twist (Re-Recorded)

Dumont

2:33

14

Shake a Tail Feather

 🅴

IkeTina Turner

2:17

15

Rock Around the Clock

Bill HaleyThe Comets

2:13

16

Yakety Yak (Re-Recorded)

The Coasters

1:52

17

Reach out I'll Be There (Re-Recorded)

Four Tops

3:13

18

The Twist (Re-Recorded)

The Drifters

1:55

19

Tequila (Re-Recorded)

The Champs

2:11

20

I'm a Man ('67 Radio Session)

The Spencer Davis Group

3:07

21

I'm Blue (Re-Recorded)

The Ikettes

2:32

22

Simon Says (Re-Recorded)

1910 Fruitgum Company

2:26

23

My Guy (Re-Recorded)

Mary Wells

2:48

24

At the Hop (Re-Recorded)

DannyThe Juniors

2:38

25

Twist and Shake

Van Morrison

1:16

26

Sugar Sugar (Re-Recorded)

The Archies

2:50

27

It's in His Kiss (Re-Recorded)

Betty Everett

2:11

28

I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch) [Re-Recorded]

Four Tops

3:29

29

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On

Jerry Lee Lewis

2:37

30

Bend Me, Shape Me (Re-Recorded)

The American Breed

2:27

31

Kiddio (Re-Recorded)

Brook Benton

2:34

32

Apples, Peaches, Pumpkin Pie (Re-Recorded)

JayThe Techniques

2:21

33

Indian Reservation (Re-Recorded)

Paul RevereThe Raiders

2:53

34

Da Doo Ron Ron (Re-Recorded)

The Crystals

2:19

35

Hang on, Sloopy (Re-Recorded)

The McCoys

3:01

36

Love Potion Number 9 (Re-Recorded / Remastered)

The Searchers

1:58

37

Time Won't Let Me (Re-Recorded)

The Outsiders

0:51

38

Shop Around (Re-Recorded)

The Miracles

2:53

39

This Diamond Ring (Re-Recorded)

Gary LewisThe Playboys

2:08

40

Give Him a Great Big Kiss

The Shangri-Las

2:14

