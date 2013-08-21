Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Twist and Shout
Billey Lee Riley
2
Wild Thing (Re-Recorded)
The Troggs
3
Peppermint Twist (Re-Recorded)
Joey DeeThe Starlighters
4
Baby Call on Me
Wilson Pickett
5
Let's Twist Again (Re-Recorded)
FreddieThe Dreamers
6
Louie Louie (Re-Recorded)
The Ventures
7
Devil with a Blue Dress On (Re-Recorded)
Mitch Ryder
8
Land of 1,000 Dances (Re-Recorded Version)
SamDave
9
The Twist (Re-Recorded)
Hank Ballard
10
Yummy, Yummy, Yummy (Re-Recorded)
Ohio Express
11
Monster Mash
Otis BrownThe Majestics
12
1 2 3 (Re-Recorded)
Len Barry
13
Do the Twist (Re-Recorded)
Dumont
14
Shake a Tail Feather
IkeTina Turner
15
Rock Around the Clock
Bill HaleyThe Comets
16
Yakety Yak (Re-Recorded)
The Coasters
17
Reach out I'll Be There (Re-Recorded)
Four Tops
18
The Drifters
19
Tequila (Re-Recorded)
The Champs
20
I'm a Man ('67 Radio Session)
The Spencer Davis Group
21
I'm Blue (Re-Recorded)
The Ikettes
22
Simon Says (Re-Recorded)
1910 Fruitgum Company
23
My Guy (Re-Recorded)
Mary Wells
24
At the Hop (Re-Recorded)
DannyThe Juniors
25
Twist and Shake
Van Morrison
26
Sugar Sugar (Re-Recorded)
The Archies
27
It's in His Kiss (Re-Recorded)
Betty Everett
28
I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch) [Re-Recorded]
29
Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On
Jerry Lee Lewis
30
Bend Me, Shape Me (Re-Recorded)
The American Breed
31
Kiddio (Re-Recorded)
Brook Benton
32
Apples, Peaches, Pumpkin Pie (Re-Recorded)
JayThe Techniques
33
Indian Reservation (Re-Recorded)
Paul RevereThe Raiders
34
Da Doo Ron Ron (Re-Recorded)
The Crystals
35
Hang on, Sloopy (Re-Recorded)
The McCoys
36
Love Potion Number 9 (Re-Recorded / Remastered)
The Searchers
37
Time Won't Let Me (Re-Recorded)
The Outsiders
38
Shop Around (Re-Recorded)
The Miracles
39
This Diamond Ring (Re-Recorded)
Gary LewisThe Playboys
40
Give Him a Great Big Kiss
The Shangri-Las
