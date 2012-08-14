Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Songs of the Century - An All-Star Tribute to Supertramp

Songs of the Century - An All-Star Tribute to Supertramp

Various Artists

Purple Pyramid Records  • Хаус  • 2012

1

Breakfast in America

John WettonLarry Fast

3:52

2

Take the Long Way Home

John Wesley

5:04

3

The Logical Song

Mickey ThomasSteve MorseTony Kaye

4:25

4

Give a Little Bit

Richard PagePeter Banks

5:14

5

It's Raining Again

Colin MouldingGeoff Downes

4:51

6

Crime of the Century

Billy SherwoodRick Wakeman

6:19

7

Dreamer

Annie HaslamDavid Sancious

4:30

8

Goodbye Stranger

Gary GreenJordan RudessBilly Sherwood

6:26

9

Rudy

Roye AlbrightonSteve Porcaro

6:23

10

Bloody Well Right

Joe Lynn TurnerDave Kerzner

5:10

11

School

Rod ArgentRobby Krieger

5:45

12

Let the World Revolve

Chris SquireTony KayeBilly Sherwood

4:44

1

Breakfast in America

John WettonLarry Fast

3:52

2

Take the Long Way Home

John Wesley

5:04

3

The Logical Song

Mickey ThomasSteve MorseTony Kaye

4:25

4

Give a Little Bit

Richard PagePeter Banks

5:14

5

It's Raining Again

Colin MouldingGeoff Downes

4:51

6

Crime of the Century

Billy SherwoodRick Wakeman

6:19

7

Dreamer

Annie HaslamDavid Sancious

4:30

8

Goodbye Stranger

Gary GreenJordan RudessBilly Sherwood

6:26

9

Rudy

Roye AlbrightonSteve Porcaro

6:23

10

Bloody Well Right

Joe Lynn TurnerDave Kerzner

5:10

11

School

Rod ArgentRobby Krieger

5:45

12

Let the World Revolve

Chris SquireTony KayeBilly Sherwood

4:44

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома The Circus

The Circus

Постер альбома Review (1968-2000)

Review (1968-2000)

Постер альбома Irène Schweizer - Andrew Cyrille

Irène Schweizer - Andrew Cyrille

Постер альбома Cool Days

Cool Days

Постер альбома Sunny Murray

Sunny Murray

Постер альбома Seeds

Seeds