Songs of the Century - An All-Star Tribute to Supertramp

Various Artists
1
Breakfast in America
John WettonLarry Fast
2
Take the Long Way Home
John Wesley
3
The Logical Song
Mickey ThomasSteve MorseTony Kaye
4
Give a Little Bit
Richard PagePeter Banks
5
It's Raining Again
Colin MouldingGeoff Downes
6
Crime of the Century
Billy SherwoodRick Wakeman
7
Dreamer
Annie HaslamDavid Sancious
8
Goodbye Stranger
Gary GreenJordan RudessBilly Sherwood
9
Rudy
Roye AlbrightonSteve Porcaro
10
Bloody Well Right
Joe Lynn TurnerDave Kerzner
11
School
Rod ArgentRobby Krieger
12
Let the World Revolve
Chris SquireTony KayeBilly Sherwood
The Circus
Review (1968-2000)
Irène Schweizer - Andrew Cyrille
Cool Days
Sunny Murray
Seeds
