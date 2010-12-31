Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Jazz Icon: Louis Armstrong

Jazz Icon: Louis Armstrong

Louis Armstrong

Blue Paradise Records  • Джаз  • 2010

1

What a Wonderful World

Louis Armstrong

2:22

2

La Vie En Rose

Louis Armstrong

3:24

3

Blueberry Hill

Louis Armstrong

2:53

4

Takes Two to Tango

Louis Armstrong

2:53

5

A Kiss to Build a Dream On

Louis Armstrong

3:02

6

Jeepers Creepers

Louis Armstrong

2:39

7

Alexander's Rag Time Band

Louis Armstrong

2:36

8

Georgia Grind

Louis Armstrong

2:38

9

Body and Soul

Louis Armstrong

3:20

10

Twelfth Street Rag

Louis Armstrong

3:11

11

Tigar Rag

Louis Armstrong

3:15

12

When the Saints Go Marching In

Louis Armstrong

3:12

13

Rockin' Chair

Louis Armstrong

3:16

14

Ain't Misbehavin'

Louis Armstrong

3:24

15

Love Walked In

Louis Armstrong

2:30

16

Cabaret

Louis Armstrong

3:56

17

Muskrat Ramble

Louis Armstrong

2:35

18

I'm in the Mood for Love

Louis Armstrong

3:11

19

Cut off My Legs and Call Me "Shorty"

Louis Armstrong

2:32

20

Cain and Abel

Louis Armstrong

2:59

21

Memories of You

Louis Armstrong

3:14

22

High Society

Louis Armstrong

2:58

23

You're a Lucky Guy

Louis Armstrong

3:18

24

Do You Know What It Means to Miss New Orleans

Louis Armstrong

3:01

25

I'll Be Glad When You're Dead, You Rascal You

Louis Armstrong

3:17

26

Baby, Won't You Please Come Home

Louis Armstrong

3:18

27

Confessin'

Louis Armstrong

3:15

28

Star Dust

Louis Armstrong

3:33

29

Dream a Little Dream of Me

Louis Armstrong

3:05

30

That's a Plenty

Louis Armstrong

3:01

31

I Used to Love You (But It's All over Now)

Louis Armstrong

2:59

32

Indiana

Louis Armstrong

5:31

33

Heebie Jeebies

Louis Armstrong

2:58

34

After You've Gone

Louis Armstrong

3:37

35

Don't Jive Me

Louis Armstrong

2:48

36

Sweet Sue, Just You

Louis Armstrong

2:45

37

I Got Rhythm

Louis Armstrong

3:09

38

C'est Si Bon

Louis Armstrong

3:03

39

The Bucket's Got a Hole in It

Louis Armstrong

3:15

40

I Can't Give You Anything but Love

Louis Armstrong

2:55

41

I Never Knew

Louis Armstrong

2:44

42

Dipper Mouth Blues

Louis Armstrong

2:43

43

If I Could Be with You One Hour Night

Louis Armstrong

3:41

44

(Was I to Blame For) Falling in Love with You

Louis Armstrong

3:11

45

Georgia on My Mind

Louis Armstrong

3:24

46

On the Sunny Side of the Street

Louis Armstrong

3:26

47

It's Wonderful

Louis Armstrong

2:36

48

Baby, It's Cold Outside

Louis Armstrong

5:41

49

Basin Street Blues

Louis Armstrong

4:27

50

Just a Gigolo

Louis Armstrong

3:22

51

Wrap Your Troubles in a Dream

Louis Armstrong

3:42

52

Savoy Blues

Louis Armstrong

3:13

53

Where the Blues Were Born in New Orleans

Louis Armstrong

3:08

54

I'll Get Mine Bye and Bye

Louis Armstrong

3:04

55

Thanks a Million

Louis Armstrong

2:39

56

Poor Old Joe

Louis Armstrong

3:03

57

Hello Dolly

Louis Armstrong

2:32

58

Perdido Street Blues

Louis Armstrong

3:03

59

St. Louis Blues

Louis Armstrong

3:01

60

Honey, Do!

Louis Armstrong

2:37

