Альбом
Постер альбома Patriotic Songs & Marches

Patriotic Songs & Marches

Various Artists

Master Classics  • Cаундтреки  • 2013

1

Seventy-Six Trombones

The King Sisters

2:29

2

Why Are You Marching, Son?

John Wayne

3:58

3

He Wears a Pair of Silver Wings

Dinah Shore

3:17

4

God Bless America

Kate Smith

2:43

5

Sousa Marches Medley

Jack Hylton

4:51

6

The Liberty Bell

Paul Lavalle

3:22

7

Rosie the Riveter

The Four Vagabonds

2:06

8

This Land Is Your Land

Woody Guthrie

2:20

9

Save a Fighter Pilot's Ass

Oscar Brand

3:28

10

Bugle Boy March

Jim Robinson's New Orleans Band

3:39

11

When Johnny Comes Marching Home

Smith Brothers

2:01

12

Blues March

Art BlakeyThe Jazz Messengers

5:45

13

Up and At 'em Yanks!

Paul Baron Orchestra

2:35

14

Stephen Foster Suite

Mantovani

7:52

15

Comin' in on a Wing and a Prayer

The Four Vagabonds

2:54

16

All Sports March

Robert Farnon

2:12

17

Shh, It's a Military Secret

Glenn Miller Orchestra

3:05

18

On the Atchison, Topeka, And the Santa Fe

Johnny MercerThe Pied Pipers

3:06

19

Stars and Stripes on Iwo Jima Isle

Sons of the Pioneers

2:35

20

Drafted into the Army

Lehman Engel Chorus

2:30

21

Rock-a-Bye Your Baby With a Dixie Melody

John Cali

2:09

22

March of the Indians

Dutch Swing College Band

3:32

23

This Is Worth Fighting For

Bob EberlyJimmy Dorsey Orchestra

2:36

24

Alexander's Ragtime Band

Louis Armstrong

2:36

25

John Henry

Easy Riders

2:41

26

Look Sharp, Be Sharp (The Gillette March)

Maxwell Davis

2:23

27

The Star Spangled Banner

Robert Shaw Chorale

4:02

28

V-Day Stomp

The Four Clefs

3:10

29

March of the Grenadiers

David Whitfield

2:22

30

I Want to Hear a Yankee Doodle Tune

George M. Cohan

2:29

31

Military Five String

Don RenoRed Smiley

1:54

32

The U.S. Air Force Song

Fred WaringHis Pennsylvanians

3:13

33

Old Fashioned Love

Dutch Swing College BandNeva Raphaelo

4:00

34

633 Squadron

Geoff Love Orchestra

3:00

35

Two-Gun Harry from Tucumcari

Dorothy Shay

3:00

