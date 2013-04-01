Patriotic Songs & Marches

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
Seventy-Six Trombones
The King Sisters
2
Why Are You Marching, Son?
John Wayne
3
He Wears a Pair of Silver Wings
Dinah Shore
4
God Bless America
Kate Smith
5
Sousa Marches Medley
Jack Hylton
6
The Liberty Bell
Paul Lavalle
7
Rosie the Riveter
The Four Vagabonds
8
This Land Is Your Land
Woody Guthrie
9
Save a Fighter Pilot's Ass
Oscar Brand
10
Bugle Boy March
Jim Robinson's New Orleans Band
11
When Johnny Comes Marching Home
Smith Brothers
12
Blues March
Art BlakeyThe Jazz Messengers
13
Up and At 'em Yanks!
Paul Baron Orchestra
14
Stephen Foster Suite
Mantovani
15
Comin' in on a Wing and a Prayer
16
All Sports March
Robert Farnon
17
Shh, It's a Military Secret
Glenn Miller Orchestra
18
On the Atchison, Topeka, And the Santa Fe
Johnny MercerThe Pied Pipers
19
Stars and Stripes on Iwo Jima Isle
Sons of the Pioneers
20
Drafted into the Army
Lehman Engel Chorus
21
Rock-a-Bye Your Baby With a Dixie Melody
John Cali
22
March of the Indians
Dutch Swing College Band
23
This Is Worth Fighting For
Bob EberlyJimmy Dorsey Orchestra
24
Alexander's Ragtime Band
Louis Armstrong
25
John Henry
Easy Riders
26
Look Sharp, Be Sharp (The Gillette March)
Maxwell Davis
27
The Star Spangled Banner
Robert Shaw Chorale
28
V-Day Stomp
The Four Clefs
29
March of the Grenadiers
David Whitfield
30
I Want to Hear a Yankee Doodle Tune
George M. Cohan
31
Military Five String
Don RenoRed Smiley
32
The U.S. Air Force Song
Fred WaringHis Pennsylvanians
33
Old Fashioned Love
Dutch Swing College BandNeva Raphaelo
34
633 Squadron
Geoff Love Orchestra
35
Two-Gun Harry from Tucumcari
Dorothy Shay
Jazz Anthem Oldies, Vol. 1
Figaro Figaro Figaro! the Barber of Seville: "Largo Al Factotum"
Je suis une aventurière
Slow Swing for Dancers
Original Sound Deluxe : Me and You, You and Me
French Sixties
Показать ещё