Lost & Found Christmas Songs

Various Artists
1
The North Pole Express
The Caroleers
2
O Come All Ye Faithful
Roger Williams
3
Sugar Plum Cha Cha
Ray Rasch
4
Deck the Halls
The Mexicali Brass
5
Ríu Ríu Chíu
The NymphsThe Satyrs
6
Away in a Manger
Surfers
7
What Do You Want for Christmas?
Eddie Lawrence
8
Adeste Fideles
Mario Lanza
9
Go Tell It On a Mountain
Thurlow Spurrthe Spurrlows
10
Winter Wonderland
John Klein
11
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Eddie Fisher
12
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
Sammy KayeHis Orchestra
13
Greensleeves
Betty Glamann
14
What Child Is This?
Tom GlazerChris Hayward
15
Jangle Bells
LonzoOscar
16
Bluegrass Christmas
The Roustabouts
17
Twelve Days of Christmas
The Moog Machine
18
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
The Pied Pipers
19
Ave Maria
James Monroe High School
20
Angels We Have Heard On High
The Jim Glaser Singers
21
Hallelujah Chorus
Werner MüllerHis Orchestra
22
It Came Upon a Midnight Clear
Paul Mickelson
23
Kringle's Jingle
Ken Griffin
24
The Coventry Carol
William ConradThe Roger Wagner Chorale
25
Cherry Tree Carol
English Chorale Choir
26
Hark! Unto Us a Child Is Born
The Roger Wagner Chorale
27
Christmas
Fred WaringHis Pennsylvanians
28
How Great Thou Art
Louie Roberts
29
Siberian Sleighride
Raymond Scott
30
You're a Gift
Children Of The Day
31
The Christmas Song
Dick Haymes
32
O Little Town of Bethlehem
Hank Sylvern
33
Rudolph, The Red Nosed Reindeer
Ramsey Lewis
34
By the Fireside
Ronnie AldrichThe London Festival Orchestra
35
The Swingin' Shepherd Blues
Moe Koffman