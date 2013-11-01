Your device does not support JavaScript!








Альбом
Постер альбома Lost & Found Christmas Songs

Lost & Found Christmas Songs

Various Artists

Magic Holiday Records  • Фолк  • 2013

1

The North Pole Express

The Caroleers

2:01

2

O Come All Ye Faithful

Roger Williams

2:51

3

Sugar Plum Cha Cha

Ray Rasch

2:24

4

Deck the Halls

The Mexicali Brass

3:08

5

Ríu Ríu Chíu

The NymphsThe Satyrs

1:54

6

Away in a Manger

Surfers

2:26

7

What Do You Want for Christmas?

Eddie Lawrence

2:05

8

Adeste Fideles

Mario Lanza

3:40

9

Go Tell It On a Mountain

Thurlow Spurrthe Spurrlows

3:03

10

Winter Wonderland

John Klein

2:35

11

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

 🅴

Eddie Fisher

2:42

12

Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

Sammy KayeHis Orchestra

2:45

13

Greensleeves

Betty Glamann

2:32

14

What Child Is This?

Tom GlazerChris Hayward

3:28

15

Jangle Bells

LonzoOscar

2:47

16

Bluegrass Christmas

The Roustabouts

3:00

17

Twelve Days of Christmas

The Moog Machine

3:49

18

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

The Pied Pipers

2:47

19

Ave Maria

James Monroe High School

2:36

20

Angels We Have Heard On High

The Jim Glaser Singers

1:42

21

Hallelujah Chorus

Werner MüllerHis Orchestra

3:33

22

It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Paul Mickelson

2:56

23

Kringle's Jingle

Ken Griffin

2:00

24

The Coventry Carol

William ConradThe Roger Wagner Chorale

3:04

25

Cherry Tree Carol

English Chorale Choir

5:02

26

Hark! Unto Us a Child Is Born

The Roger Wagner Chorale

1:35

27

Christmas

Fred WaringHis Pennsylvanians

2:37

28

How Great Thou Art

Louie Roberts

3:56

29

Siberian Sleighride

Raymond Scott

2:52

30

You're a Gift

Children Of The Day

2:15

31

The Christmas Song

Dick Haymes

3:08

32

O Little Town of Bethlehem

Hank Sylvern

3:45

33

Rudolph, The Red Nosed Reindeer

Ramsey Lewis

2:29

34

By the Fireside

Ronnie AldrichThe London Festival Orchestra

2:48

35

The Swingin' Shepherd Blues

Moe Koffman

3:57

