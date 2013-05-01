Studio & Live Essentials

Слушатели
Marvin Gaye
1
I Heard It Through the Grapevine (Live)
2
Hello There Angel
3
Love for Sale
4
Hitch Hike
5
It Hurts Me Too
6
Stubborn Kind of Fellow
7
Taking My Time
8
How Deep Is the Ocean
9
Soldiers Plea
10
I'm Yours, You're Mine
11
Mr. Sandman
12
You Don't Know What Love Is
13
Never Let You Go
14
How High the Moon
15
Always
16
Let Your Conscience Be Your Guide
17
Easy Living
18
Witchcraft
19
My Funny Valentine
20
I'm Afraid the Masquerade Is Over
21
What's Going On (Live)
22
Come Get to This (Live)
23
Let's Get It On (Live)
24
Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler) [Live]
25
Rockin' After Midnight (Live)
26
Medley: Ain't Nothing Like the Real Thing / Your Precious Love / Love Twins / If This World Were Mine (Live)
