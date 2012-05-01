Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Greatest Hits

Greatest Hits

B.B. King

Goldenlane Records  • Блюз  • 2012

1

The Thrill Is Gone

B.B. King

4:52

2

Precious Lord

B.B. King

3:24

3

You've Done Lost Your Good Thing Now

B.B. King

5:15

4

How Blue Can You Get (Live)

B.B. King

3:25

5

Every Day I Have the Blues

B.B. King

5:03

6

Sweet Chariot

B.B. King

2:11

7

Guess Who (Live)

B.B. King

5:40

8

Outside Help (Live)

B.B. King

6:52

9

Sweet Sixteen

B.B. King

4:18

10

B.B. Boogie

B.B. King

3:18

