Альбом
Постер альбома Blues Icon: Howlin' Wolf

Blues Icon: Howlin' Wolf

Howlin' Wolf

Blue Paradise Records  • Блюз  • 2005

1

Smokestack Lightnin'

Howlin' Wolf

3:05

2

Little Red Rooster

Howlin' Wolf

5:39

3

Going Down Slow

Howlin' Wolf

6:15

4

Highway 49

Howlin' Wolf

3:01

5

Wang Dang Doodle

Howlin' Wolf

4:57

6

Forty Four

Howlin' Wolf

7:36

7

Shake for Me

Howlin' Wolf

3:42

8

Love Me Darlin'

Howlin' Wolf

6:30

9

I Believe I'll Dust My Broom

Howlin' Wolf

4:52

10

I Didn't Mean to Hurt Your Feelings

Howlin' Wolf

5:37

11

Poor Boy

Howlin' Wolf

4:07

12

Rockin' the Blues

Howlin' Wolf

5:10

13

Howlin' for My Baby

Howlin' Wolf

4:10

14

Built for Comfort

Howlin' Wolf

2:22

15

Worried About You

Howlin' Wolf

2:59

16

Smile at Me

Howlin' Wolf

2:05

17

All My Life

Howlin' Wolf

4:11

