Blues Icon: Howlin' Wolf

Howlin' Wolf
1
Smokestack Lightnin'
2
Little Red Rooster
3
Going Down Slow
4
Highway 49
5
Wang Dang Doodle
6
Forty Four
7
Shake for Me
8
Love Me Darlin'
9
I Believe I'll Dust My Broom
10
I Didn't Mean to Hurt Your Feelings
11
Poor Boy
12
Rockin' the Blues
13
Howlin' for My Baby
14
Built for Comfort
15
Worried About You
16
Smile at Me
17
All My Life
Howlin' Wolf - Black'N'Blues
Howlin' Wolf Sings the Blues
London Sessions
Moanin' in the Moonlight
Saddle My Pony
Rockin' The Blues, Live In Germany 1964
