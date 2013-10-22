Ultimate Vocal Classics

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning
Frank Sinatra
2
In a Sentimental Mood
Sarah Vaughan
3
Ain't That a Kick in the Head
Dean Martin
4
All or Nothing Blues
Dinah Washington
5
April in Paris
Mel Tormé
6
Deep Purple
Helen Forrest
7
Fools Rush In
Vic Damone
8
Blue Moon
June Christy
9
Oh, What a Beautiful Morning
Gordon MacRae
10
Wedding Bells
Kay Starr
11
Mack the Knife
Bobby Darin
12
Fever
Peggy Lee
13
Honeysuckle Rose
Lena Horne
14
Cheek to Cheek
Matt Monro
15
'S Wonderful
Margaret WhitingBuzz Adlam & His Orchestra
16
Ain't Misbehavin'
Count BasieHis Orchestra
17
Body & Soul
Sammy Davis Jr.
18
Candy
Dinah Shore
19
My Funny Valentine
Chet Baker
20
After You've Gone
Judy Garland
Greetings from the Past
Seven Nights to Rock
This Is Country Superstars
The Blues of Evil (Doxy Collection)
Imposingly
Rare Recordings
Показать ещё