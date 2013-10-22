Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Ultimate Vocal Classics

Ultimate Vocal Classics

Various Artists

Master Classics  • Разная  • 2013

1

In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning

Frank Sinatra

3:01

2

In a Sentimental Mood

Sarah Vaughan

4:06

3

Ain't That a Kick in the Head

Dean Martin

2:27

4

All or Nothing Blues

Dinah Washington

2:53

5

April in Paris

Mel Tormé

3:02

6

Deep Purple

Helen Forrest

3:12

7

Fools Rush In

Vic Damone

3:18

8

Blue Moon

June Christy

3:11

9

Oh, What a Beautiful Morning

Gordon MacRae

2:35

10

Wedding Bells

Kay Starr

2:28

11

Mack the Knife

Bobby Darin

3:07

12

Fever

Peggy Lee

3:22

13

Honeysuckle Rose

Lena Horne

2:59

14

Cheek to Cheek

Matt Monro

2:04

15

'S Wonderful

Margaret WhitingBuzz Adlam & His Orchestra

1:39

16

Ain't Misbehavin'

Count BasieHis Orchestra

3:32

17

Body & Soul

Sammy Davis Jr.

3:46

18

Candy

Dinah Shore

2:54

19

My Funny Valentine

Chet Baker

5:17

20

After You've Gone

Judy Garland

3:02

