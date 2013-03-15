Easter - Lost & Found

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
The Easter Egg Parade
Jimmy Wakely
2
It Might as Well Be Spring
Diana Trask
3
Eggbert, The Easter Egg
Rosemary Clooney
4
Run, Rabbit, Run
Joe BennettThe Sparkletones
5
Tip-Toe Through the Tulips
Helen Shapiro
6
On the Good Ship Lollipop
Shirley Temple
7
Let the Worry Bird Worry for You
Gloria De Haven
8
Candy Lips
Doris DayJohnnie Ray
9
He's Got the Whole World in His Hands
Betty Hutton
10
April Showers
Al Jolson
11
I Get the Blues When It Rains
Jaye P. Morgan
12
Gay Chicks
Beverly Kenney
13
I Wish I Could Shimmy Like My Sister Kate
Dutch Swing College Band
14
PS. I Love You
Ketty Lester
15
You Remind Me of a Naughty Springtime Cuckoo
Helen MorganLeslie 'Hutch' Hutchinson
16
Rabbit in the Pea Patch
Uncle Dave Macon
17
Once Upon a Summertime
Champ Butler
18
Mother Goose Twist
Teddy Randazzo
19
Swingin' on the Golden Gate
OzzieHarriet Nelson
20
When You're Smilin'
Billie Poole
21
I'm in Love with a Bunny
Paul Hampton
22
Green Eyes
Helen OconnellJimmy Dorsey Orchestra
23
Sugartime Twist
Duane Eddy
24
When the Saints Go Marching In
Louis ArmstrongHis Orchestra
25
Bright Was the Day
Noël Coward
26
Jimmy Roll Me Gentle (On Easter Day)
Jimmy Boyd
27
My Little Nest of Heavenly Blue
Artie ShawHis Gramercy Five
28
Sunrise Serenade
Glenn Miller Orchestra
29
The Green Leaves of Summer
Kenny Ball
30
The Lighthouse
The Parks BrothersDiane
31
A Sunday Kind of Love
Fran Warren
32
Pass the Plate of Happiness Around
The Dejohn Sisters
33
I Taut I Taw a Puddy Tat
Mel Blanc
34
Old McDonald Had a Farm
Spike Jones
35
When the Red, Red Robin Comes Bob, Bob, Bobbin' Along
Ben SelvinHis Orchestra
