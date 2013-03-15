Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Easter - Lost & Found

Easter - Lost & Found

Various Artists

Holiday Classic Records  • Джаз  • 2013

1

The Easter Egg Parade

Jimmy Wakely

1:59

2

It Might as Well Be Spring

Diana Trask

3:50

3

Eggbert, The Easter Egg

Rosemary Clooney

3:02

4

Run, Rabbit, Run

Joe BennettThe Sparkletones

2:35

5

Tip-Toe Through the Tulips

Helen Shapiro

2:22

6

On the Good Ship Lollipop

Shirley Temple

3:53

7

Let the Worry Bird Worry for You

Gloria De Haven

2:41

8

Candy Lips

Doris DayJohnnie Ray

2:05

9

He's Got the Whole World in His Hands

Betty Hutton

2:28

10

April Showers

Al Jolson

3:02

11

I Get the Blues When It Rains

Jaye P. Morgan

2:41

12

Gay Chicks

Beverly Kenney

2:25

13

I Wish I Could Shimmy Like My Sister Kate

Dutch Swing College Band

4:33

14

PS. I Love You

Ketty Lester

3:05

15

You Remind Me of a Naughty Springtime Cuckoo

Helen MorganLeslie 'Hutch' Hutchinson

3:00

16

Rabbit in the Pea Patch

Uncle Dave Macon

2:59

17

Once Upon a Summertime

Champ Butler

2:30

18

Mother Goose Twist

Teddy Randazzo

2:36

19

Swingin' on the Golden Gate

OzzieHarriet Nelson

3:29

20

When You're Smilin'

Billie Poole

2:20

21

I'm in Love with a Bunny

Paul Hampton

2:38

22

Green Eyes

Helen OconnellJimmy Dorsey Orchestra

3:20

23

Sugartime Twist

Duane Eddy

1:50

24

When the Saints Go Marching In

Louis ArmstrongHis Orchestra

2:44

25

Bright Was the Day

Noël Coward

3:38

26

Jimmy Roll Me Gentle (On Easter Day)

Jimmy Boyd

2:25

27

My Little Nest of Heavenly Blue

Artie ShawHis Gramercy Five

3:09

28

Sunrise Serenade

Glenn Miller Orchestra

3:27

29

The Green Leaves of Summer

Kenny Ball

2:49

30

The Lighthouse

The Parks BrothersDiane

3:31

31

A Sunday Kind of Love

Fran Warren

3:25

32

Pass the Plate of Happiness Around

The Dejohn Sisters

2:35

33

I Taut I Taw a Puddy Tat

Mel Blanc

2:58

34

Old McDonald Had a Farm

Spike Jones

3:09

35

When the Red, Red Robin Comes Bob, Bob, Bobbin' Along

Ben SelvinHis Orchestra

2:57

