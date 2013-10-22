The Blues King's Best

Слушатели
B.B. King
1
The Thrill Is Gone (Live)
2
Payin' the Cost to Be the Boss (Live)
3
Every Day I Have the Blues
4
How Blue Can You Get?
5
Please Love Me
6
Guess Who (Live)
7
You've Done Lost Your Good Thing Now (Live)
8
Save a Seat for Me
9
I Am Willing to Run All the Way
10
Long Nights (Live)
11
From the Bottom
Sonny Boy WilliamsonB.B. King
12
That Evil Child
There's No Business Like Show Business with B.B. King, Vol. 2
There's No Business Like Show Business with B.B. King, Vol. 1
Singin' the Blues
Whole Lotta Love
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from B.B. King, Vol. 1
