Альбом
Постер альбома The Blues King's Best

The Blues King's Best

B.B. King

Stardust Records  • Блюз  • 2013

1

The Thrill Is Gone (Live)

B.B. King

4:52

2

Payin' the Cost to Be the Boss (Live)

B.B. King

2:38

3

Every Day I Have the Blues

B.B. King

5:03

4

How Blue Can You Get?

B.B. King

3:25

5

Please Love Me

B.B. King

2:49

6

Guess Who (Live)

B.B. King

5:40

7

You've Done Lost Your Good Thing Now (Live)

B.B. King

5:15

8

Save a Seat for Me

B.B. King

3:06

9

I Am Willing to Run All the Way

B.B. King

3:40

10

Long Nights (Live)

B.B. King

3:32

11

From the Bottom

Sonny Boy WilliamsonB.B. King

2:44

12

That Evil Child

B.B. King

3:54

