Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома 4th of July Country Celebration

4th of July Country Celebration

Various Artists

Silverphonic Records  • Фолк  • 2012

1

The Star Spangled Banner

Classical Patriotic Greats

1:26

2

Made in America

Modern Country Heroes

3:11

3

God Bless the USA (Live)

Lee Greenwood

2:52

4

Wichita Lineman (Live)

Glen Campbell

3:02

5

John Deere Green (Re-Recorded)

Joe Diffie

4:28

6

Free Bird

Molly HatchetCharlie Daniels

9:56

7

My Kinda Party

Modern Country Heroes

4:44

8

American Way

Little River Band

4:38

9

Red Solo Cup

 🅴

Modern Country Heroes

3:44

10

American Pie

Leif Garrett

5:24

11

Springsteen

Modern Country Heroes

4:27

12

American Bad Ass

All-Star Players

4:38

13

Country Girl (Shake It for Me)

Modern Country Heroes

3:43

14

Georgia On My Mind (Live)

Willie Nelson

3:38

15

Yellow Rose of Texas

Classical Patriotic Greats

2:15

16

The Stars and Stripes Forever

Classical Patriotic Greats

3:26

17

Sweet Home Alabama

The Outlaws

4:44

18

(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66

Asleep At The Wheel

3:17

19

Amazing Grace

Bill Anderson

3:04

20

On the Road Again (Live)

Willie Nelson

2:16

21

You're from Texas (Live)

Asleep At The Wheel

2:48

22

Jim Dandy to the Rescue (Re-Recorded)

Black Oak Arkanasas

3:06

23

Pickup Man (Re-Recorded)

Joe Diffie

3:37

24

San Antonio Rose (Re-Recorded)

Ferlin Husky

2:30

25

Happiest Girl in the Whole USA (Re-Recorded)

Donna Fargo

2:41

26

Luckenbach, Texas (Live)

Willie Nelson

1:36

27

Fly Over States

Modern Country Heroes

3:37

28

Rhinestone Cowboy (Live)

Glen Campbell

3:23

29

Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not

Modern Country Heroes

3:04

30

America the Beautiful

The American Orchestra

3:40

1

The Star Spangled Banner

Classical Patriotic Greats

1:26

2

Made in America

Modern Country Heroes

3:11

3

God Bless the USA (Live)

Lee Greenwood

2:52

4

Wichita Lineman (Live)

Glen Campbell

3:02

5

John Deere Green (Re-Recorded)

Joe Diffie

4:28

6

Free Bird

Molly HatchetCharlie Daniels

9:56

7

My Kinda Party

Modern Country Heroes

4:44

8

American Way

Little River Band

4:38

9

Red Solo Cup

 🅴

Modern Country Heroes

3:44

10

American Pie

Leif Garrett

5:24

11

Springsteen

Modern Country Heroes

4:27

12

American Bad Ass

All-Star Players

4:38

13

Country Girl (Shake It for Me)

Modern Country Heroes

3:43

14

Georgia On My Mind (Live)

Willie Nelson

3:38

15

Yellow Rose of Texas

Classical Patriotic Greats

2:15

16

The Stars and Stripes Forever

Classical Patriotic Greats

3:26

17

Sweet Home Alabama

The Outlaws

4:44

18

(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66

Asleep At The Wheel

3:17

19

Amazing Grace

Bill Anderson

3:04

20

On the Road Again (Live)

Willie Nelson

2:16

21

You're from Texas (Live)

Asleep At The Wheel

2:48

22

Jim Dandy to the Rescue (Re-Recorded)

Black Oak Arkanasas

3:06

23

Pickup Man (Re-Recorded)

Joe Diffie

3:37

24

San Antonio Rose (Re-Recorded)

Ferlin Husky

2:30

25

Happiest Girl in the Whole USA (Re-Recorded)

Donna Fargo

2:41

26

Luckenbach, Texas (Live)

Willie Nelson

1:36

27

Fly Over States

Modern Country Heroes

3:37

28

Rhinestone Cowboy (Live)

Glen Campbell

3:23

29

Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not

Modern Country Heroes

3:04

30

America the Beautiful

The American Orchestra

3:40

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Motions EP

Motions EP

Постер альбома I Shall Die Here

I Shall Die Here

Body
2014
Постер альбома Tilt (Club Mix)

Tilt (Club Mix)

Постер альбома Space Girl

Space Girl

Постер альбома Watch Me (Do My Thing)

Watch Me (Do My Thing)

Постер альбома Dark Skies

Dark Skies