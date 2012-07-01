Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома 4th of July All American Celebration

4th of July All American Celebration

Various Artists

Silverphonic Records  •  2012

1

The Star Spangled Banner

The American Orchestra

4:02

2

God Bless the USA (Live)

Lee Greenwood

2:52

3

4th of July

Patriotic Pop Stars

5:25

4

American Pie

Leif Garrett

5:24

5

Santa Monica (Re-Recorded) [Remastered]

Everclear

3:14

6

The Stars and Stripes Forever

The American Orchestra

3:26

7

America the Beautiful

The American Orchestra

3:40

8

Walking On Sunshine

Katrina

3:39

9

The Liberty Bell

The American Orchestra

4:41

10

Summertime

4th of July Players

4:28

11

Two Tickets to Paradise (Re-Recorded) [Remastered]

Eddie Money

3:53

12

American Woman

The Blues Image

3:57

13

This Land Is Your Land

Woody Guthrie

2:20

14

Happiest Girl in the Whole USA

Donna Fargo

2:41

15

Free Bird

Charlie DanielsMolly Hatchet

9:56

16

Kids in America

Tiffany

3:35

17

In the Summertime (Re-Recorded) [Remastered]

Mungo Jerry

3:33

18

Sun Is Shining (Remastered)

Bob Marley

2:18

19

American Dreams

4th of July Players

3:39

20

San Antonio Rose

Ferlin Husky

2:30

21

Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy

The Andrews Sisters

2:45

22

Living in America

4th of July Players

3:21

23

Beach Baby

Tony Burrows- Of First Class

4:27

24

The Yellow Rose of Texas

The American Orchestra

2:39

25

Sweet Home Alabama

The Outlaws

4:44

26

Battle Hymn of the Republic

Fred WaringHis Pennsylvanians

3:49

27

Bang On the Drum

 🅴

Todd Rundgren

3:36

28

The Washington Post

The American Orchestra

2:30

29

Party in the U.S.A.

4th of July Players

4:38

30

Philadelphia Freedom

4th of July Players

5:37

