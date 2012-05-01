Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома #1 '80s Album Ever

#1 '80s Album Ever

Various Artists

Cleopatra Records  • Рок  • 2012

1

Every Day Is Halloween

Ministry

6:26

2

What's On Your Mind (Pure Energy) [Re-Recorded]

Information Society

4:38

3

Let the Music Play (Re-Recorded)

Shannon

6:01

4

No More Words (Re-Recorded)

Berlin

3:44

5

Things Can Only Get Better (Live)

Howard Jones

7:10

6

Sister Christian (Live)

Night Ranger

5:17

7

The Roof Is On Fire (Re-Recorded)

Rock Master ScottDynamic Three

5:35

8

One Thing Leads to Another (Re-Recorded)

The Fixx

3:10

9

I Want Candy (Re-Recorded)

Bow Wow Wow

2:42

10

Lean On Me (Re-Recorded)

Club Nouveau

4:51

11

Desire (Re-Recorded)

Gene Loves Jezebel

4:21

12

Working for the Weekend (Live)

Loverboy

3:57

13

Don't Stop Believin'

Starship

4:14

14

Wipeout (Re-Recorded)

Fat Boys

4:01

15

Take My Breath Away (Re-Recorded)

Berlin

4:11

16

She Talks in Stereo (Re-Recorded)

Gary Myrick

3:58

17

You Spin Me Round (Re-Recorded)

Dead or Alive

4:27

18

Bette Davis Eyes (Re-Recorded)

Kim Carnes

3:44

19

I Melt With You (Live)

Modern English

3:54

20

Flashdance...What a Feeling (Re-Recorded)

Irene Cara

4:03

21

Two Tickets to Paradise (Re-Recorded)

Eddie Money

3:53

22

Send Me an Angel (Re-Recorded)

Real Life

3:56

23

Walking On Sunshine

Katrina

3:39

24

Cum On Feel Noize (Re-Recorded)

Quiet Riot

4:39

25

Pass the Dutchie (Re-Recorded)

Musical Youth

3:40

26

Take Me Home Tonight (Re-Recorded)

Eddie Money

3:43

27

Dream Warriors (Re-Recorded)

Dokken

4:46

28

Total Eclipse of the Heart (Re-Recorded)

Bonnie Tyler

4:37

29

Round & Round

Stephen Pearcy

4:31

30

Cherry Pie (Re-Recorded)

Warrant

3:08

31

It Takes Two (Re-Recorded)

Rob Base

5:01

32

Free Yourself (Re-Recorded)

The Untouchables

3:48

33

Living On Video (Re-Recorded)

Trans-X

3:29

34

Every Time You Go Away (Re-Recorded)

Paul Young

4:34

35

Once Bitten, Twice Shy (Re-Recorded)

Great White

5:18

36

Lost in Your Eyes (Re-Recorded)

Debbie Gibson

3:38

37

Holding Out for a Hero (Re-Recorded)

Bonnie Tyler

6:11

38

Love On a Real Train (Re-Recorded)

Tangerine Dream

7:02

39

Only the Lonely (Re-Recorded)

The Motels

3:14

40

I Ran (So Far Away) [Re-Recorded]

A Flock Of Seagulls

5:02

