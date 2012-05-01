1 '80s Album Ever

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Every Day Is Halloween
Ministry
2
What's On Your Mind (Pure Energy) [Re-Recorded]
Information Society
3
Let the Music Play (Re-Recorded)
Shannon
4
No More Words (Re-Recorded)
Berlin
5
Things Can Only Get Better (Live)
Howard Jones
6
Sister Christian (Live)
Night Ranger
7
The Roof Is On Fire (Re-Recorded)
Rock Master ScottDynamic Three
8
One Thing Leads to Another (Re-Recorded)
The Fixx
9
I Want Candy (Re-Recorded)
Bow Wow Wow
10
Lean On Me (Re-Recorded)
Club Nouveau
11
Desire (Re-Recorded)
Gene Loves Jezebel
12
Working for the Weekend (Live)
Loverboy
13
Don't Stop Believin'
Starship
14
Wipeout (Re-Recorded)
Fat Boys
15
Take My Breath Away (Re-Recorded)
16
She Talks in Stereo (Re-Recorded)
Gary Myrick
17
You Spin Me Round (Re-Recorded)
Dead or Alive
18
Bette Davis Eyes (Re-Recorded)
Kim Carnes
19
I Melt With You (Live)
Modern English
20
Flashdance...What a Feeling (Re-Recorded)
Irene Cara
21
Two Tickets to Paradise (Re-Recorded)
Eddie Money
22
Send Me an Angel (Re-Recorded)
Real Life
23
Walking On Sunshine
Katrina
24
Cum On Feel Noize (Re-Recorded)
Quiet Riot
25
Pass the Dutchie (Re-Recorded)
Musical Youth
26
Take Me Home Tonight (Re-Recorded)
27
Dream Warriors (Re-Recorded)
Dokken
28
Total Eclipse of the Heart (Re-Recorded)
Bonnie Tyler
29
Round & Round
Stephen Pearcy
30
Cherry Pie (Re-Recorded)
Warrant
31
It Takes Two (Re-Recorded)
Rob Base
32
Free Yourself (Re-Recorded)
The Untouchables
33
Living On Video (Re-Recorded)
Trans-X
34
Every Time You Go Away (Re-Recorded)
Paul Young
35
Once Bitten, Twice Shy (Re-Recorded)
Great White
36
Lost in Your Eyes (Re-Recorded)
Debbie Gibson
37
Holding Out for a Hero (Re-Recorded)
38
Love On a Real Train (Re-Recorded)
Tangerine Dream
39
Only the Lonely (Re-Recorded)
The Motels
40
I Ran (So Far Away) [Re-Recorded]
A Flock Of Seagulls
I Like Après-Ski! The Second Beer
The Sugar Ray Collection
The Fat of the Land - Expanded Edition
Halfway Between the Gutter and the Stars
You Rock My World
One Day
