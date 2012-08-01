Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Music from Johnny Depp Films

Music from Johnny Depp Films

Various Artists

Soundtrack Classics  • Cаундтреки  • 2012

1

I'm Sick of You (From "Dark Shadows")

IggyThe Stooges

6:55

2

A Nightmare On Elm Street

Cinematic All-Star Players

3:37

3

White Rabbit (From "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas")

Starship

2:32

4

Pure Imagination (From "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory")

The Orchestral Academy Of Los Angeles

4:06

5

Highway Star (From "Dark Shadows")

Depp Cinema Ensemble

5:58

6

Theme From "A Summer Place" (From "Dark Shadows")

Percy Faith

2:23

7

Real Slim Shady (From "21 Jump Street")

Theatrical Cinema Players

4:45

8

One Toke Over the Line (Re-Recorded) [From "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas"]

BrewerShipley

3:25

9

Bang a Gong (Get It On) [From "Dark Shadows"]

T. Rex

4:44

10

Cool Water (From "Rango")

Hank Williams

3:46

11

Ride of the Valkyries (From "Rango")

St. Liberatus Philharmonic

5:23

12

On the Beautiful, Blue Danube (From "Rango")

Herbert von Karajan

8:24

13

Yummy, Yummy, Yummy (From "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas")

Ohio Express

2:37

14

Magic Moments (From "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas")

Perry Como

2:42

15

La Malaguena (From "Once Upon a Time in Mexico")

Theatrical Music Players

2:07

16

Summertime (From "Chocolat")

Sidney Bechet

4:08

17

Treulich Geführt (Bridal Chorus) [From "Corpse Bride"]

Rudolf Kempe

5:02

18

No More Mr. Nice Guy (From "Dark Shadows")

SlashRoger Daltrey

3:39

19

Paranoid (From "Dark Shadows")

Vince NeilGeorge Lynch

3:38

20

Tracks of My Tears (From "Platoon")

The Miracles

3:18

21

Tannhauser: Pilgrim's Chorus (From "Corpse Bride")

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

5:12

22

King Porter Stomp (From "Public Enemies")

Benny Goodman

3:06

23

Love Me or Leave Me (From "Public Enemies")

Teddy WilsonLester Young

6:51

24

Dark Was the Night, Cold Was the Ground (From "Public Enemies")

Blind Willie Johnson

3:22

25

The Last Round-Up (From "Public Enemies")

Gene Autry

3:15

26

Piddily Patter Patter (From "Platoon")

Nappy Brown

2:03

27

Bunny Hop (From "Platoon")

Ray Anthony

2:57

28

Okie from Muskogee (From "Platoon"

Haggard Theatrical Players

2:44

29

I'm So Young (From "Platoon")

The Students

2:29

30

The Flirt (From "Platoon")

ShirleyLee

1:58

31

In the Jailhouse Now (From "Platoon")

Webb Pierce

2:18

32

Gee! (From "Platoon")

The Crows

2:12

33

Jailbird (From "Platoon")

Sonny Knight

1:49

34

I'm a Bad, Bad Girl (From "Platoon")

Little Esther Phillips

2:58

35

Nosey Joe (From "Platoon")

Bull Moose Jackson

2:40

36

Rubber Biscuit (From "Platoons")

The Chips

2:09

37

Pinetop's Boogie Woogie (From "Benny & Joon")

Pinetop Perkins

2:47

38

Don Giovanni: La ci darem la mano (From "Don Juan DeMarco")

Radio Orchestra Berlin

3:25

39

Roman Guitar (From "Donnie Brasco")

Lou Monte

2:50

40

Sleepwalk (From "The Brave")

SantoJohnny

2:22

41

Knoxville Girl (From "The Brave")

The Louvin Brothers

3:49

42

Thinking of Baby (From "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas")

Elmer Bernstein

2:59

43

My Love, Forgive Me (From "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas")

Robert Goulet

2:51

44

Tammy (From "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas")

Debbie Reynolds

3:04

45

Four Beat Cha Cha Cha (From "The Astronaut's Wife")

Tito Puente

2:29

46

Sous les Toits de Paris (From "Chocolat")

Maurice Alexander

2:55

47

Tequila Con Limón (From "Blow")

Los Juniors

2:37

48

Rumble (From "Blow")

Link Wray

2:28

49

Buzz, Buzz, Buzz (From "Blow")

The Hollywood Flames

2:17

50

Cool Yule (From "Blow")

Louis ArmstrongThe Commanders

2:57

51

Mambo Gozon (From "Blow")

Tito Puente

2:47

52

Tosca: E lucevan le stelle (From "The Man Who Cried")

Alfred Piccaver

2:44

53

Also sprach Zarathustra (From "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory")

The Orchestral Academy Of Los Angeles

8:54

54

Symphony No. 5: Adagietto (From "Before Night Falls")

Bruno WalterNew York Philharmonic

7:35

55

Price Is Right Theme (From "Jack and Jill")

Theatrical Cinema Players

1:09

