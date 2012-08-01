Music from Johnny Depp Films

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
I'm Sick of You (From "Dark Shadows")
IggyThe Stooges
2
A Nightmare On Elm Street
Cinematic All-Star Players
3
White Rabbit (From "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas")
Starship
4
Pure Imagination (From "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory")
The Orchestral Academy Of Los Angeles
5
Highway Star (From "Dark Shadows")
Depp Cinema Ensemble
6
Theme From "A Summer Place" (From "Dark Shadows")
Percy Faith
7
Real Slim Shady (From "21 Jump Street")
Theatrical Cinema Players
8
One Toke Over the Line (Re-Recorded) [From "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas"]
BrewerShipley
9
Bang a Gong (Get It On) [From "Dark Shadows"]
T. Rex
10
Cool Water (From "Rango")
Hank Williams
11
Ride of the Valkyries (From "Rango")
St. Liberatus Philharmonic
12
On the Beautiful, Blue Danube (From "Rango")
Herbert von Karajan
13
Yummy, Yummy, Yummy (From "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas")
Ohio Express
14
Magic Moments (From "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas")
Perry Como
15
La Malaguena (From "Once Upon a Time in Mexico")
Theatrical Music Players
16
Summertime (From "Chocolat")
Sidney Bechet
17
Treulich Geführt (Bridal Chorus) [From "Corpse Bride"]
Rudolf Kempe
18
No More Mr. Nice Guy (From "Dark Shadows")
SlashRoger Daltrey
19
Paranoid (From "Dark Shadows")
Vince NeilGeorge Lynch
20
Tracks of My Tears (From "Platoon")
The Miracles
21
Tannhauser: Pilgrim's Chorus (From "Corpse Bride")
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
22
King Porter Stomp (From "Public Enemies")
Benny Goodman
23
Love Me or Leave Me (From "Public Enemies")
Teddy WilsonLester Young
24
Dark Was the Night, Cold Was the Ground (From "Public Enemies")
Blind Willie Johnson
25
The Last Round-Up (From "Public Enemies")
Gene Autry
26
Piddily Patter Patter (From "Platoon")
Nappy Brown
27
Bunny Hop (From "Platoon")
Ray Anthony
28
Okie from Muskogee (From "Platoon"
Haggard Theatrical Players
29
I'm So Young (From "Platoon")
The Students
30
The Flirt (From "Platoon")
ShirleyLee
31
In the Jailhouse Now (From "Platoon")
Webb Pierce
32
Gee! (From "Platoon")
The Crows
33
Jailbird (From "Platoon")
Sonny Knight
34
I'm a Bad, Bad Girl (From "Platoon")
Little Esther Phillips
35
Nosey Joe (From "Platoon")
Bull Moose Jackson
36
Rubber Biscuit (From "Platoons")
The Chips
37
Pinetop's Boogie Woogie (From "Benny & Joon")
Pinetop Perkins
38
Don Giovanni: La ci darem la mano (From "Don Juan DeMarco")
Radio Orchestra Berlin
39
Roman Guitar (From "Donnie Brasco")
Lou Monte
40
Sleepwalk (From "The Brave")
SantoJohnny
41
Knoxville Girl (From "The Brave")
The Louvin Brothers
42
Thinking of Baby (From "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas")
Elmer Bernstein
43
My Love, Forgive Me (From "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas")
Robert Goulet
44
Tammy (From "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas")
Debbie Reynolds
45
Four Beat Cha Cha Cha (From "The Astronaut's Wife")
Tito Puente
46
Sous les Toits de Paris (From "Chocolat")
Maurice Alexander
47
Tequila Con Limón (From "Blow")
Los Juniors
48
Rumble (From "Blow")
Link Wray
49
Buzz, Buzz, Buzz (From "Blow")
The Hollywood Flames
50
Cool Yule (From "Blow")
Louis ArmstrongThe Commanders
51
Mambo Gozon (From "Blow")
52
Tosca: E lucevan le stelle (From "The Man Who Cried")
Alfred Piccaver
53
Also sprach Zarathustra (From "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory")
54
Symphony No. 5: Adagietto (From "Before Night Falls")
Bruno WalterNew York Philharmonic
55
Price Is Right Theme (From "Jack and Jill")
