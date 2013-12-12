Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Music from Hit Movies

Music from Hit Movies

Various Artists

At the Movies, Inc.  • Поп-музыка  • 2013

1

Gangsta's Paradise (Re-Recorded)

Coolio

3:57

2

Ice Ice Baby (Re-Recorded)

 🅴

Vanilla Ice

4:14

3

On the Road Again (Re-Recorded)

Canned Heat

5:07

4

Ride Captain Ride (Re-Recorded)

The Blues Image

4:18

5

Boogie Oogie Oogie (Re-Recorded)

A Taste Of Honey

5:24

6

Oh Yeah

Ferris Bueller

3:04

7

I Like to Move It

DJ Lace

3:49

8

Veep

TV Theme Players

1:10

9

Flashdance…What a Feeling (Re-Recorded)

Irene Cara

4:06

10

What Is Love

No Mercy

4:31

11

Eye of the Tiger

Great White

4:00

12

Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami

All star cast

3:41

13

Game of Thrones

TV Theme Players

1:40

14

Every Rose Has Its Thorn

Bret Michaels

4:49

15

Maniac (Re-Recorded)

Michael Sembello

4:19

16

You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) (Re-Recorded)

Dead or Alive

4:27

17

The Promise (1987 Studio Demo)

When in Rome

3:36

18

Bad Things

True Blood Players

2:43

19

Star Trek

BBC Concert Orchestra

3:49

20

Wild Thing (Re-Recorded)

The Troggs

2:31

21

Superman

BBC Concert Orchestra

4:38

22

Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head (Re-Recorded)

B.J. Thomas

2:59

23

How I Met Your Mother

TV Theme Players

1:12

24

The Dukes of Hazzard

Doug Kershaw

1:57

25

Bette Davis Eyes (Re-Recorded)

Kim Carnes

3:44

26

Everyday People

Sly Stone

2:57

27

Build Me up Buttercup (Re-Recorded)

The Foundations

2:54

28

Top Gear

TV Theme Players

1:16

29

Round & Round

Stephen Pearcy

4:31

30

Take My Breath Away

Berlin

4:09

31

Breaking Bad

TV Theme Players

1:34

32

More, More, More (Re-Recorded)

Andrea True

3:08

